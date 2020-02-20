NAHL: Five Chippewa Steel players fare well at NAHL's Top Prospects tournament

This past week has a been a busy one for several members of the Chippewa Steel.
But that’s been for good reason as five Steel players recently returned from playing in the North American Hockey League Top Prospects tournament earlier this week in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
Jake Vaughan, Isaac Moberg, Luke Farthing, Trent Burnham and Killian Kiecker-Olson were chosen for the two-day event that brings the brightest young stars of the league into one place to play against each other in front of the watchful eyes of scouts.
Chippewa Steel head coach Carter Foguth was an assistant coach for the Midwest Division squad and said it was a great experience for all those involved.
“The league should get credit, they do a great job,” Foguth said. “From the way they treat the players and even the coaches and scouts. Everything was top notch.”
Vaughan, Moberg, Farthing and Burnham played for the Midwest Division team while Kiecker-Olson was selected for the NAHL Selects Red team. The Chippewa Steel representatives were among the 108 players chosen to play at the prestigious event with last year’s event drawing more than 220 scouts from almost every NHL team and NCAA Division I college program.
“They work hard all throughout the year and all throughout their career and they go to something like that and there’s hundreds of scouts out there watching them,” Foguth said of the players.
The five players didn’t disappoint either in their two games as Farthing notched one goal and one assist, Kiecker-Olson had two assists, Moberg and Vaughan each logged an assist and Burnham made 26 saves between the pipes. Kiecker-Olson even got the chance to play against his teammates as the Midwest Division and NAHL Selects Red team squared off in the first game of the day on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
“They had a fun time with it,” Foguth said of the matchup.
The team returned from the trip around 4 a.m. on Wednesday with Foguth giving those players the day off from practice. They returned on Thursday to get ready for this weekend’s games.
The tournament came on the heels of a three-game week for the Steel that started with a 4-2 loss at the Minnesota Magicians on Feb. 13 before a 3-2 home overtime loss to division leading Fairbanks last Friday and while the matchup with the Ice Dogs ended in a loss, Foguth was pleased with how his team fared against one of the league’s best squads.
“I will say I was impressed with the way they played against Fairbanks,” Foguth said. “You’d like to have the two points (for the win), but I thought that was a heck of a hockey game back and forth.”
Chippewa finished up the weekend by earning a 3-1 win in Janesville. The Steel face the Jets in a split series this weekend, hosting a matchup at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday before heading south for a Saturday evening contest. Chippewa has won each of the first seven meetings with Janesville, clinching the Milk Can Trophy that goes to the winner of the season series.
The three points earned in last weekend’s games moved Chippewa (55 points) within one point of Kenai River (56) for second place in the division standings. The top four teams in each division make the playoffs with the top two teams earning home ice advantage for their first round matchups. Foguth and the team understand how important home ice would be but the coach said the team is still taking it one game at a time and not getting too far ahead of itself.
Foguth is hoping that a strong showing at the tournament can help the team gain even more confidence entering the crucial stretch drive of the regular season.
“They’re playing with some of the better guys in the division (and) going up against some of the better guys from other divisions so there’s confidence they can play against some of those guys,” Foguth said.
Friday’s home game is Superhero Night. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite superhero costumes and will have the chance to bid on superhero jerseys worn by the Steel players. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Children’s Lives Include Moments of Bravery, a free six-week course that provides emotional support to kids who have a parent or other loved ones diagnosed with cancer.