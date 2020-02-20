NAHL: Five Chippewa Steel players fare well at NAHL's Top Prospects tournament

The five players didn’t disappoint either in their two games as Farthing notched one goal and one assist, Kiecker-Olson had two assists, Moberg and Vaughan each logged an assist and Burnham made 26 saves between the pipes. Kiecker-Olson even got the chance to play against his teammates as the Midwest Division and NAHL Selects Red team squared off in the first game of the day on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“They had a fun time with it,” Foguth said of the matchup.

The team returned from the trip around 4 a.m. on Wednesday with Foguth giving those players the day off from practice. They returned on Thursday to get ready for this weekend’s games.

The tournament came on the heels of a three-game week for the Steel that started with a 4-2 loss at the Minnesota Magicians on Feb. 13 before a 3-2 home overtime loss to division leading Fairbanks last Friday and while the matchup with the Ice Dogs ended in a loss, Foguth was pleased with how his team fared against one of the league’s best squads.

“I will say I was impressed with the way they played against Fairbanks,” Foguth said. “You’d like to have the two points (for the win), but I thought that was a heck of a hockey game back and forth.”