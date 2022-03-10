NAHL: Gnos has been an ironman on blue line for Chippewa Steel

The North American Hockey League season is a marathon, not a sprint.

Sometimes some of the league’s young players learn that the hard way.

Chippewa Steel defenseman Parker Gnos is not one of those players, however, as the first-year player has been ready, willing and able for each of the team’s games so far this season. Gnos and forward Nick Sajevic are the only two players to play in all 47 of Chippewa’s games so far this year and entering Friday and Saturday matchups with the Minnesota Magicians, Gnos credits taking care of his body, proper hydration, sleep and a continued motivation to improve for his continual availability.

“It’s a testament to his preparation and his off ice and it’s just taking care of his body,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “That is the hardest thing that guys come to this level and they don’t realize. I think with Parker it’s like with everybody, I think he got off to a smoother start than most. (He) had a little bit of a lull, now he’s picked it back up again so that’s part of the ebbs and flows of the first year of junior hockey.”

For players in their late teens or early 20s, the prospect of needing to keep an eye on what they eat or drink is eye opening at a time when many are in or close to their athletic prime.

“It’s something we talk about especially early in the season and when the season is new and everyone is fresh and feeling good and we’re talking about taking care of your bodies guys, especially first-year guys, look at you like you’ve got 10 heads,” Mignone said.

But Mignone said Gnos is an example of what that sort of dedication can lead to as the Edina, Minn. native has been one of the team’s ironmen. The 6-foot-2 Gnos has scored five goals and assisted on 11 others in 47 games as a reliable presence on the blue line for the Steel.

“I like to take control in the D zone,” Gnos said of his style of play, “be a good breakout pass. Get my team out of the zone so we can get down ice and play offense.”

Gnos first took the ice in the state of hockey at the age of six and has been in love with the sport ever since. He tallied two goals and 14 assists in his senior season at Totino-Grace High School last season and said the jump from the prep scene into junior hockey has been steep, especially when it comes to games played. Gnos played in 19 games during his senior season and could play as many as 60 in the regular season this year.

The Steel opened the season with training camp in late August and games starting on Sept. 10. The team has played a steady schedule with multiple games per week and had a two-week break at the end of December that Mignone said allowed the team to reset and break one season schedule up into two smaller ones.

“When Parker’s going good he’s big, mobile, good stick, defends well, makes a good first pass,” Mignone said of Gnos. “All of his offense he’s created on the blue line with some good shots. (He’s) defending hard, being hard to play against, that’s what if he’s playing his game to the best of his ability that’s what it looks like.”

The Steel are winless in their last six games following two defeats to Janesville last week including a tough 3-2 overtime loss at home on Saturday. The Steel (19-25-1-2) are back in action at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Friday against the Magicians (21-19-4-3) before the weekend series moves to Richfield, Minn. on Saturday night.

“We’re young now and we’re learning and we’re trying to put the pieces together and Janesville’s a good team,” Mignone said. “Let’s face it they’re a top team in this league from what I’ve seen and will probably be there close to the end. It’ll be good to play somebody else and see where we stack up against some other teams.”

Chippewa is hitting the final homestretch of games in the regular season and one of their busiest players believes good things are ahead.

“I think all the boys are coming together well,” Gnos said. “Lots of new faces but I think we should start turning it up here pretty soon.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.) Saturday Chippewa Steel at Minnesota Magicians (7 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 31-16-1-2 (65) Springfield Jr. Blues 30-15-1-2 (63) Janesville Jets 27-19-0-1 (55) Anchorage Wolverines 24-15-4-2 (54) Minnesota Wilderness 25-20-1-0 (51) Minnesota Magicians 21-19-4-3 (49) Chippewa Steel 19-25-1-2 (41) Kenai River Brown Bears 12-32-3-2 (29)

