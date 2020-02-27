NAHL: Goaltender Boldt has been strong while battling injuries for Chippewa Steel

If it weren’t for bad luck, Grant Boldt might have no luck this season.
The first-year goaltender has been strong in net but has battled injuries this year for the Chippewa Steel.
Boldt recently returned from a broken finger to stop 21 of 22 shots in a 3-1 victory over Janesville last Saturday. The 19-year old Boldt missed more than a month after suffering the injury after a puck glanced off his finger that ‘got in the way’ while warming up before a game.
The injury won’t be fully healed by the end of the year, but Boldt is good enough to play and wants to be on the ice for a Steel team closing in on a playoff berth.
“The will to play and the will to want to be in the net, that overpowers any injury that I’ve been having,” Boldt said. “I’ve already been injured once this season and a second injury keeping me out even longer, it’s just the worst feeling in the world.”
Boldt has an 11-3 record this year with a 2.58 goals against average, stopping 90.6 percent of shots he’s faced so far. He was picked up by the Steel in September and has formed a potent combination in net with Trent Burnham.
“I can’t say enough about them this year,” Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said of the duo. “They’ve both been very good for us.”
Boldt played in six games for the Steel before suffering a concussion during a Nov. 1 game with Aberdeen during a collision at the net. He missed several weeks before returning to stop 26 out of 27 shots in a 3-1 Chippewa win over Springfield on Nov. 29. A native of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Boldt played in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League last year for the Estevan Bruins. Boldt saw action in 30 games and logged a 15-11-0-2 record with a 2.60 GAA while stopping more than 90 percent of the shots he faced.
Boldt’s return comes at a good time for the Steel as Burnham has logged significant playing time in recent weeks and Foguth wants to be able to use both of his goaltenders interchangeably. Chippewa struggled with goaltending during the team’s inaugural season in Chippewa Falls last year and Foguth said the organization focused on improving the position in the offseason. Chippewa is tied for sixth in the NAHL in fewest goals allowed (121) and the improved play between the pipes is a big reason why.
Burnham is 17-12 with a 2.49 GAA and has stopped more than 92 percent of the shots he has faced.
“They both bring something different to the net,” Foguth said.
Both goaltenders understand any night could be their night between the pipes and that the team won’t shy away from riding the hot hand, whomever that may be.
“I think the expectations are to be able to perform my best, give the team a chance to win every time I’m in the game,” Boldt said. “Burnham and I are both good goalies and can both play any given night.”
Chippewa is coming off a weekend series split with Janesville, losing the opener 5-3 last Friday before winning the second game to clinch the season series and win the Milk Can Trophy that goes to the season series victor. Chippewa returns to a three-game slate of games this week with road games at the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday and Saturday evening in Cloquet, Minn. before returning home for a rare Sunday matinee contest against the Minnesota Magicians at 3 p.m. at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel leapfrogged Kenai River for second place in the Midwest Division standings by one point (57-56) with 15 games left in the regular season for Chippewa.
The Steel are 5-4-0-1 in their last 10 games and for Boldt and the team, consistency will be the key to a strong finish.
“What we’ve got to do is keep playing consistent,” Boldt said. “Some nights we’ll just have great nights (and) everyone’s clicking, everyone’s in the right mindset and then three nights down the road it’ll be a completely different team. Everybody knows in the locker room that you’ve got to stay consistent, you’ve got to come ready to play every game.”