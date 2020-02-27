NAHL: Goaltender Boldt has been strong while battling injuries for Chippewa Steel

If it weren’t for bad luck, Grant Boldt might have no luck this season.

The first-year goaltender has been strong in net but has battled injuries this year for the Chippewa Steel.

Boldt recently returned from a broken finger to stop 21 of 22 shots in a 3-1 victory over Janesville last Saturday. The 19-year old Boldt missed more than a month after suffering the injury after a puck glanced off his finger that ‘got in the way’ while warming up before a game.

The injury won’t be fully healed by the end of the year, but Boldt is good enough to play and wants to be on the ice for a Steel team closing in on a playoff berth.

“The will to play and the will to want to be in the net, that overpowers any injury that I’ve been having,” Boldt said. “I’ve already been injured once this season and a second injury keeping me out even longer, it’s just the worst feeling in the world.”

Boldt has an 11-3 record this year with a 2.58 goals against average, stopping 90.6 percent of shots he’s faced so far. He was picked up by the Steel in September and has formed a potent combination in net with Trent Burnham.