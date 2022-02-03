NAHL: Kochendorfer, Brown 'super excited' for opportunity at Top Prospects Tournament

Croix Kochendorfer and Jack Brown have caught the attention of many in the North American Hockey League.

Now the two Chippewa Steel players will get the chance to show what they can do against some of best players the league has to offer as they have been chosen to compete in next week’s NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in Pittsburgh.

Both the first-year goaltender Kochendorfer and veteran forward Brown understand the significance of the opportunity.

“It was super exciting,” Kochendorfer said of being selected. “A lot of hard work and dedication from us and the boys to get there. I’m looking forward to the week and build off that, and we’ll see how that goes in Pittsburgh.”

“Super excited,” Brown added. “Looking forward to the opportunity. A lot of schools there, and it should be fun.”

Kochendorfer has played in 25 of Chippewa’s 39 games so far, logging a 10-11 record and a 2.82 goals against average while stopping more than 90% of shots faced. He was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week for Oct. 18-24 and posted his first shutout in Chippewa’s 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wilderness on Jan. 8. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Kochendorfer has adopted a “less is more” mentality in net, using his size to stay in position rather than trying to always go for the highlight reel save.

“He’s made some good progress and hopefully he can continue to improve,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Kochendorfer.

Brown is in his second season with the Steel and has been a steady player since joining the team. The forward is tied for second on the team in points (27) in 38 games after scoring 11 goals and assisting on 10 others in 43 games a season ago.

“He’s been a leader for us since Day 1 I got here, and we’ve really relied on him and I think Top Prospects can be good for him,” Mignone said of Brown. “Can’t say enough good things about Brown.”

The tournament is one of the most highly-scouted events in junior hockey, with hundreds of scouts attending the two-day event, including representatives from almost every NHL team and Division I college program.

“I’m just looking forward to competing with all the other top players in the league and fighting for a spot at the next level,” Brown said.

Despite the high visibility that comes with playing in the tournament, Kochendorfer said it’s something you can’t overthink; Brown added he plans to go, work hard and see what develops. The tournament comes at a busy time as the Steel and the rest of the league are in the midst of the stretch run of the regular season. The Steel host the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday and Saturday before Kochendorfer, Brown and staff head out to the tournament. Players have games on Monday and Tuesday before returning home; the Steel then host Fairbanks on Feb. 11 and Janesville on Feb. 12.

With so much ice time on tap, both the players and coaches said proper nutrition and body maintenance is vital to navigate through the busy stretch of games. The Steel have lost five games in a row and dropped to seventh place in the Midwest Division standings. Chippewa (17-20-0-2) enters play this week seven points behind the Minnesota Wilderness for the final playoff but still has one-third of the season to make up ground.

Kenai River (10-26-3-2) is eighth in the division standings but has won three of its last four games, including a split with division-leading Fairbanks this past weekend. Overall, the Steel have won four of five meetings with the Brown Bears this season, and this weekend’s games will be the final matchup between the two squads in the regular season.

