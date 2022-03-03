NAHL: Offensive-minded defenseman Frandina making impact in first year with Chippewa Steel

Sam Frandina’s game from the blue line plays much bigger than his size may indicate.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound defenseman has been an offensive catalyst in his first season with the Chippewa Steel. Frandina has four goals and 13 assists in 28 North American Hockey League games entering matchups this Friday and Saturday against the Janesville Jets.

“That’s what I take my game after,” Frandina said of his offensive ability, “to jump in and be offensive and join the rush and try to contribute offensively.”

Frandina scored twice in last Saturday’s 6-2 loss at Janesville and is the top-scoring defenseman for the Steel so far this season.

“He just possesses so much moxie, and the word that really sticks out with me with him is poise,” Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone said. “Just being able to hold onto pucks, wait for things to develop and then make the play.”

The Hanover, N.H., native is a rookie in the league and missed a month of action due to a torn ligament and stress fracture in his left ankle. Frandina said he’s happy to be back on the ice and has picked up where he left off before the injury.

“We’ve tried to ease him back into some things,” Mignone said. “But he’s a kid, he’s got one gear — he just wants to go. I think we have finally taken the toy gloves off of him and unleashed him here a little bit. He’s been good.”

Despite his size, Mignone said Frandina doesn’t shy away from physicality and can become even better in future years as he continues to hone his skills while getting bigger and stronger.

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets (7 p.m.) Saturday Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.)

Frandina’s college future is secure as he has committed to play at Division I St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. Chi-Hi graduate and Saints junior forward Jordan Steinmetz was one of the players to show Frandina around on his recruiting trip as the former Cardinal standout showed Frandina all the school had to offer.

Mignone said Frandina’s game is about patience, poise and the confidence to make plays. But even while Frandina is off to a great start and knows he will be playing at the next level, he is far from complacent.

“It doesn’t stop,” Frandina said. “You still have to work every practice and work hard and there’s somethings you’ve got to work on. Defensively and offensively you’ve just got to keep going after it.”

Chippewa lost both games at Janesville last weekend by scores of 4-0 and 6-2. Overall, the Steel have lost four in a row and eight of their last 10 as they currently sit nine points back of the final playoff spot in the Midwest Division standings.

The two teams meet again this week in a split series that starts in Janesville on Friday night before heading back north to Chippewa Area Ice Arena for a Saturday evening showdown.

“I think the scores from the weekend are a little bit misleading,” Mignone said. “I thought we played pretty well both nights. Saturday night, I thought it was a 10-minute spurt where they (got) a gift or two. They’re a team that doesn’t need many opportunities, so that’s what we talked about at the end of practice (Tuesday) about having a razor-thin margin of error and just making sure we take care of the puck and continue to compete and finish on our chances.”

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 30-15-1-2 (63) Springfield Jr. Blues 29-14-1-2 (61) Anchorage Wolverines 23-15-4-1 (51) Janesville Jets 24-19-0-1 (49) Minnesota Magicians 21-18-4-3 (49) Minnesota Wilderness 23-19-1-0 (47) Chippewa Steel 19-24-0-2 (40) Kenai River Brown Bears 12-32-3-2 (29)

