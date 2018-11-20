The Chippewa Steel have relieved first-year head coach Al Rooney of his duties leading the Chippewa Falls based North American Hockey League team on Tuesday.
Assistant coach Carter Foguth will take over as the team's interim coach. The team announced the moves in a press release.
"At this time we know this is a decision that was made for the best interest of our players and their development," Chippewa Steel vice president of operations Bryant Black said in the release. "Al was an essential part in helping build the player roster for the inaugural 2018-19 season and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."
The Steel enter this weekend's contests with the Austin Bruins with a 5-16-1-1 overall record and are last in the Midwest Division after falling to the Minnesota Wilderness twice in games this past weekend.
Rooney was hired as the team's inaugural head coach and general manager in May.
Foguth played college hockey at Minnesota State University, Mankato and was a captain of the team for three years. He also played in the NAHL for one season with the Marquette Rangers and three years in the United States Hockey League for the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
"I'm looking forward to creating a positive, hard-working atmosphere with our Chippewa players in the immediate future," Foguth said in the release.
During his time at MSU Mankato, Foguth finished with 144 games played, 297 blocked shots and earned the team's Unsung Hero award as well as being awarded the Don Brose Leadership Award following his senior season.
"We're excited to have Carter's playing experience, leadership skills and how that can develop our players into achieving their career aspirations as players," Black said.
The Steel play at Austin on Friday before returning to Chippewa Area Ice Arena for a home contest on Saturday. For Saturday evening's matchup, a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Girl Scout Troop #3055. The Steel along with the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association will also be donating all proceeds from the Scheels Chuck-A-Puck contest that takes place during the second period intermission. A matching donation will be made by individual members of the CYHA.
