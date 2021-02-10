NAHL: Shoot-first mentality helps Benz emerge as a goal scorer for Chippewa Steel

Benz’s first taste of NAHL action came at the end of the 2018-19 season with the Ice Dogs where he appeared in three games. He remained with the team to start 2019-20 and logged five goals and five assists in 29 contests before being traded to Corpus Christi where he had two goals and three assists in 14 games with the Ice Rays until the remaining regular season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“He scores a lot of goals in practice as well and I think that goes hand-in-hand,” Foguth said of Benz. “Maybe it comes a little more naturally to him to get his teammates involved and pass the puck but we’re seeing him have that shoot-first mentality and he’s got rewarded with the goals he scored.”

For the first time Benz is getting a chance to play close to home in the NAHL. A native of Shakopee, Minn., Benz has been able to see plenty of his family early on in the season and was able to return home during the team’s downtime in November and December.

“It’s been a while, but I get to see my parents a lot which is nice,” Benz said of playing closer to home. “I didn’t get that option when I played in Fairbanks and Corpus Christi, Texas, but I’m definitely making the most of it. It’s nice being close to home. If I need something I’m just an hour-and-a-half or two-hour drive home.”