NAHL: Shoot-first mentality helps Benz emerge as a goal scorer for Chippewa Steel

A small change for Ethan Benz is making a big difference.
The forward has adopted more of a shoot-first mentality in his first season with the Chippewa Steel and is seeing dividends. Benz enters Thursday’s start of a three-game home series with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs tied for the team lead with five goals and tied for second on the team with seven points overall.
A third-year veteran of the North American Hockey League, Benz had just seven goals in his first 48 games with Fairbanks and the Corpus Christi IceRays during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
“I’ve always never been really a shot-first mentality kind of player, I’ve been a pass first (player),” Benz said.” But these last couple years I’ve honed that into my game and also playing with really good teammates I’m able to find those soft, open areas and my teammates are able to find me with the puck and I’ve been fortunate enough to get a few goals.”
Benz has all five of his goals in the nine games since the Steel returned to action at the end of December, adding offense to a lineup that had plenty of departures after last season.
“He came in and we didn’t give him a whole lot of opportunity off the hop,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of Benz. “I think to start he only played a handful of games and then the thing I like about him is he doesn’t say a ton. He just shows up, works hard and he competes in practice and games. He’s been very, very good for us offensively and I think a lot of that comes from his work ethic. He works hard in everything that we’re doing.”
Benz’s first taste of NAHL action came at the end of the 2018-19 season with the Ice Dogs where he appeared in three games. He remained with the team to start 2019-20 and logged five goals and five assists in 29 contests before being traded to Corpus Christi where he had two goals and three assists in 14 games with the Ice Rays until the remaining regular season was canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“He scores a lot of goals in practice as well and I think that goes hand-in-hand,” Foguth said of Benz. “Maybe it comes a little more naturally to him to get his teammates involved and pass the puck but we’re seeing him have that shoot-first mentality and he’s got rewarded with the goals he scored.”
For the first time Benz is getting a chance to play close to home in the NAHL. A native of Shakopee, Minn., Benz has been able to see plenty of his family early on in the season and was able to return home during the team’s downtime in November and December.
“It’s been a while, but I get to see my parents a lot which is nice,” Benz said of playing closer to home. “I didn’t get that option when I played in Fairbanks and Corpus Christi, Texas, but I’m definitely making the most of it. It’s nice being close to home. If I need something I’m just an hour-and-a-half or two-hour drive home.”
Chippewa has three games with Fairbanks on Thursday-Saturday, the first three-game weekend for Chippewa in more than a month. The Steel are coming off a pair of defeats to Janesville last week and has lost six in a row. Foguth said the team is looking forward to what will be a busy week of play.
“We’re looking forward to playing the three-game weekends,” Foguth said. “We’re hoping that will help us get into some sort of rhythm.”