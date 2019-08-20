Podcast: Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast Episode 12 — Prep Football Season Preview

Check out the latest episode of the Chippewa Herald Sports Podcast featuring Brandon Berg and Travis Nyhus previewing all 11 Chippewa and Dunn County football programs.
If you missed any of our prep football previews, you can find them here.
High school football: Team-by-team previews from the Chippewa and Menomonie area
Check out prep football season previews for Chippewa and Dunn County schools, updated each day leading up to the start of the season.
ELK MOUND — Despite significant losses to productive players, excitement still abounds for the Elk Mound football team.
The McDonell football program is growing.
BLOOMER — The faces change, but the expectations stay the same.
COLFAX — While there are quality pieces with significant experience on the roster, the Colfax football team will be relying heavily on young p…
HOLCOMBE — In recent years the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team has established itself as a bona fide playoff contender.
NEW AUBURN — Mistakes happen.
STANLEY — The effort and attitude is there.
CADOTT — A quick conversation with any member of the Cadott football team will reveal what the Hornets want the defining characteristic of the…
BOYCEVILLE — It’s a season of change for the Boyceville football team this year.
The energy has been noticeable.
Prep Football Preview: Returning cast looks to carry Menomonie back to the top of talented Big Rivers Conference
Thrust into roles a season ago, the added experience should pay dividends for the Menomonie football team.