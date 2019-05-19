The expectations were high.
Yet, the Cadott archery teams had no problem exceeding them.
The high school and middle school Cadott archery teams placed seventh and eighth, respectively, at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Eastern Nationals tournament held in Louisville, Kentucky on May 9-11.
NASP is an in-school program, usually part of a physical education curriculum with tournaments held outside of school locally, statewide, nationwide and also with international participants.
Cadott coach Scott Christenson said the goal of the high school team was to top the previous school record of 3,408 and with the top 12 archers on a team factoring into scoring, the team combined to score 4,422 and land in seventh place overall. Castle High School in Indiana had the highest team score at 3,480.
The top 10 high school teams all broke 3,400 point mark at the East Nationals. The winner at the Western Nationals held in Salt Lake City won with a score of 3,361.
Cadott’s middle school group had the goal of eclipsing 3,300 points. The team surprised Christenson by combining for a 3,351 to take eighth. Benton Middle School in Louisiana took first with a score of 3,425. Last year the middle school team placed 68th and finished with more than 100 fewer points than the results this season. There were 263 competing high school teams and 255 middle school teams.
“Big surprise out of the middle school team,” Christenson said. “Very proud of the high school team, they did quite well.”
With both teams finishing in the top ten they each qualified to advance to the NASP Championships in Nashville in July. Christenson said the team is determining who will make the trip as the club doesn’t have the funds to send the entirety of both teams.
Cadott placed first at the state competition in Wisconsin Dells back in late March to advance to the Eastern National tournament.
“I think it’s one of those sports where trying to be perfect is really a tough thing to do and I think our kids really strive to try and get that perfect round or that perfect score and that perfect one arrow 10,“ Christenson said.
The top score an individual can earn is 300. The 80-centimeter target has 10 scoring rings with 10 points awarded for a center shot. An archer receives three rounds of five shots at 10 meters and then three more rounds of five arrows at 15 meters for a total of 30 shots.
Kaden Christenson took fourth individually among high school archers. His 298 placed him a point back of three archers who tied for first. Last year Kaden participated at the NASP World tournament and took third.
Sandra Henry in only her second year of archery was second on the high school team with a score of 290 which puts her 50th among the 2,610 high school girls. Coy Bowe, Kaleb Sonnentag and Nate Briggs all shot a 287, Mitchell Gunderson and Derick Vizer finished at 285, Ethan Foldy was at 284 and Tad Weiss and Madi Stai shot 283s. Hope Nye (277) and Kamryn Poehls (276) rounded out the high school scorers for Cadott.
The middle school team was led by LaRhea Christenson and Peter Weir with 291s. LaRhea was 11th for middle school girls and Weir ranked 17th for middle school boys. Garrett Nerdrum had a 290 and Kyle Siberling shot a 289. Jericka Drangstveit, (279), Julia Sedlacek (278), Angel Hladilek (278), Natalie Steiger (275), Nick Fasbender (273), Brandon Sikora (273), Morgan Moldrem (269) and Sage Handrick (265) completed the 12-team scoring group.
“There’s just a lot of commitment and dedication to our program,” coach Christenson said. “I think kids see instant success over the year each step of the way. If you have a tournament one week to the next I think they see that gradual increase in their scores and I think they can relate to that and I think in turn motivates them to get better each and every week.”
Now that Cadott has reached a point where they are consistently among the top teams in the state and qualify for national events Christenson said the coaching staff is currently focusing on what it will take to reach the pinnacle of NASP.
Ultimately Christenson would love to achieve a national title for Cadott in archery and what started out as an additional activity for Christenson’s high school physical education course has developed into a highly successful program.
“How do we get from top five, seven, eight, ten in the nation to getting on the podium as top three or something like that out of a small town out of Cadott?” Christenson said. “I think it’s pretty impressive for our little school to be able to compete with the big schools like that but I guess our next goal would be to try to get on the podium, top three.”
Christenson said the teams met or surpassed expectations this year and the goal would be to continue to show progress next year. As long as an archer isn’t shooting 300 there can be improvement. It’s that type of motivation that has pushed the archery program to the heights it has already reached and what could push itself to the top in future seasons.
“I guess until you get that perfect 300 there is always room for improvement,” Christenson said. “Trying to improve each and every day and get better as a team, as individuals I think that is really important for our team.”