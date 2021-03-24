Prep Athletics: Six Bloomer athletes finalize agreements to continue competing in college

Current circumstances raised some speed bumps, but six Bloomer High School athletes navigated those challenges to ultimately continue to travel the path of athletics into college.
Charlie Herrick, Emily Kuehl, Ethan Rothbauer, Cole Schwab, Jackson Simmons and Zach Steinmetz finalized agreements to continue as athletes in college during a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon in front of family, friends, coaches and teachers. The journey to college athletes is always competitive and challenging but those circumstances were even tougher this past year as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to fewer opportunities for many athletes to be seen.
But the six Blackhawks worked through that and are pleased to continue with the sports they love at the next level.
Herrick will continue with football in college at UW-River Falls after wrapping up his career with the Blackhawks on the gridiron last fall. The 6-foot-3 Herrick caught 31 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns despite injuries at the start and end of his senior campaign that was shorter already due to the more limited schedule. Herrick earned All-Heart O'North Conference and All-Chippewa County first-team honors for his work as a receiver for the 'Hawks and coach John Post touted Herrick's work as a difference-maker for the team.
Herrick will join recent Bloomer graduate Leif Iverson on the roster for the Falcons and is excited to start the next chapter and find his place within what he called a 'fun' UW-River Falls offensive attack.
"The coaches are awesome," Herrick said. "(Head) coach (Matt) Walker is great."
Kuehl will continue her work as a pitcher on the softball diamond at Dakota County Technical College, a school in Rosemount, Minn. The right-handed pitcher is a two-time All-Heart O'North Conference first-team honoree and a one-time all-district selection in the circle with the Blackhawks.
Kuehl and the three baseball players faced the challenge of gaining visibility while not having a junior season but a little extra work helped her find a fit with the Blue Knights.
Ultimately persistence, hard work and talent paid off for Kuehl and she liked the coaching style from head coach Tom Cross. With that decision secured, Kuehl is excited to turn her attention to finishing her career with the Blackhawks with a bang as she and the team take the field next month for the first time since 2019 when Bloomer advanced to the Division 3 sectional finals.
"We've got to go hard this season and I want to try and get the team to go to state," Kuehl said. "We've got to be at our best and play at our best. We've got to practice hard to get there."
Rothbauer and Schwab will continue to team up on the baseball diamond after their time as Blackhawks ends when they move on to play at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Bloomer baseball coach AJ Gehrmann credited Rothbauer as one of the most athletic players he's had the chance to coach in his more than decade-long tenure leading the Blackhawks.
Even though his team's 2020 season was canceled, Rothbauer stayed busy to help his college athletics odds by focusing on weight training and work in the batting cage. Rothbauer scored three of his team's seven runs in Bloomer's 7-3 Division 3 regional championship victory over Chequamegon near the end of the 2019 season, helping the program win its first regional title since 2009.
"I'm super pumped, especially since we didn't get to have a season last year," Rothbauer said of the upcoming spring season before moving on to college. "It's going to be awesome to be able to play with these guys again."
Schwab will remain a teammate with Rothbauer after this year as he too is moving on to play for the Panthers. Schwab has been a top pitcher for the 'Hawks since entering the program as a freshman, even throwing a no-hitter in his first varsity appearance against Spooner in April 2018. Schwab liked the pitching infrastructure at Ellsworth to help him continue to grow as a hurler that helped the school stand out from the other schools that were interested as he has the opportunity to continue with the sport he loves with one of his best friends.
"I'm really excited to play this season," Schwab said. "It's going to be huge. I think our team's really, really good this year. I think we've got a couple of really good seniors, a couple really good juniors and I'm just excited to play. Now that I don't have anything on my back, it's just go out and have fun."
Simmons is also continuing on from the Bloomer baseball program at the next level as he is set to play at Lawrence University in Appleton. Like Rothbauer, Schwab and others, Simmons played a role in Bloomer's 2019 regional championship as a part of a young roster that advanced to the sectional semifinals before falling to Cumberland. Gehrmann called Simmons one of the hardest-working players he has coached and Simmons said was sold him on Lawrence was the improvements the program has shown in its first few years under coach Chris Krepline.
"He really knows what he's doing," Simmons said of Krepline. "He puts the kids first, he already upgraded all their equipment. He's really going in the right direction."
Steinmetz will join Herrick as Blackhawks moving into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference as he heads for Menomonie to play for UW-Stout. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Steinmetz was a key player in the trenches for the Blackhawks in earning first-team All-Heart O'North and All-Chippewa County honors along the offensive line. Post called Steinmetz a 'true leader' and said he had many responses from college coaches about Steinmetz once he sent out a film of his work for the Blackhawks.
"I love it. I'm so happy I got this opportunity," Steinmetz said. "The whole atmosphere around college football has always been in my blood and I just love football and that's what I want to do."