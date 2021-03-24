Prep Athletics: Six Bloomer athletes finalize agreements to continue competing in college

Even though his team's 2020 season was canceled, Rothbauer stayed busy to help his college athletics odds by focusing on weight training and work in the batting cage. Rothbauer scored three of his team's seven runs in Bloomer's 7-3 Division 3 regional championship victory over Chequamegon near the end of the 2019 season, helping the program win its first regional title since 2009.

"I'm super pumped, especially since we didn't get to have a season last year," Rothbauer said of the upcoming spring season before moving on to college. "It's going to be awesome to be able to play with these guys again."

Schwab will remain a teammate with Rothbauer after this year as he too is moving on to play for the Panthers. Schwab has been a top pitcher for the 'Hawks since entering the program as a freshman, even throwing a no-hitter in his first varsity appearance against Spooner in April 2018. Schwab liked the pitching infrastructure at Ellsworth to help him continue to grow as a hurler that helped the school stand out from the other schools that were interested as he has the opportunity to continue with the sport he loves with one of his best friends.