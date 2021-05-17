Prep Baseball: Big innings carry Bloomer past Altoona for tenth straight win

Since losing both games of a doubleheader to Heart O'North Conference leader St. Croix Falls on April 29, the Blackhawks have rattled off ten straight wins to start a busy week of action sitting second in the conference standings.

“St. Croix Falls obviously was a great test right out of the gates," Gehrmann said. "They stuck it to us right away so that certainly gets everybody’s attention right off the bat.”

Seven of the nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit for a Bloomer batting order that has created its fair share of big innings during the winning streak.

“We’ve got hitters all up and down the lineup," Rothbauer said. "Everyone can hit.”

Offensively the Blackhawks have scored at least nine runs in eight of the team's 12 games thus far.

“We’ve found a lot of different ways to score runs," Gehrmann said. "Guys are taking their walks when they’re available, guys are coming up with some big hits. I told the guys after the game I think there’s another gear offensively as far as individually and collectively as a team, as far as us what we can do. That’s not necessarily the amount of runs we can score a game but just the hard contact rate.