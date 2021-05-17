Prep Baseball: Big innings carry Bloomer past Altoona for tenth straight win

BLOOMER — Any inning can be a big inning for the Bloomer baseball team.
The Blackhawks came up with two big innings on Monday as a four-run second inning and five-run fourth helped carry Bloomer to its tenth straight victory with a 10-1 win over Altoona at Stuckert Field.
Eight of the nine spots in the lineup crossed home plate for the Blackhawks (10-2) to provide more than enough run support for pitchers Ethan Rothbauer and Jay Ryder.
Rothbauer helped his own cause at the plate with five runs batted in including a three-run triple in the second inning to open the scoring that was followed by Ryder's run-scoring single to right field. Two runs on an Altoona error off the bat of Jackson Simmons started the scoring in the fourth before Marcus Harelstad plated another run with a single and Rothbauer drove in two more with another single to extend the Bloomer lead to 9-1. Keegan Yohnk third hit of the day drove in the final run of the game for Bloomer in the fifth inning with a run-scoring double to plate Ryder.
Rothbauer struck out eight and worked around one hit and four walks while allowing an unearned run in the fourth. Ryder pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings to close out the victory. Rothbuaer and Ryder each had two hits while Cole Schwab and Connor Hicks scored twice.
“Our starting pitching one through four or five guys we’ve been throwing out there have been doing a really good job competing in the zone," Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann said. "That gives you a chance every game.”
Since losing both games of a doubleheader to Heart O'North Conference leader St. Croix Falls on April 29, the Blackhawks have rattled off ten straight wins to start a busy week of action sitting second in the conference standings.
“St. Croix Falls obviously was a great test right out of the gates," Gehrmann said. "They stuck it to us right away so that certainly gets everybody’s attention right off the bat.”
Seven of the nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit for a Bloomer batting order that has created its fair share of big innings during the winning streak.
“We’ve got hitters all up and down the lineup," Rothbauer said. "Everyone can hit.”
Offensively the Blackhawks have scored at least nine runs in eight of the team's 12 games thus far.
“We’ve found a lot of different ways to score runs," Gehrmann said. "Guys are taking their walks when they’re available, guys are coming up with some big hits. I told the guys after the game I think there’s another gear offensively as far as individually and collectively as a team, as far as us what we can do. That’s not necessarily the amount of runs we can score a game but just the hard contact rate.
"I think we’ve got some guys that certainly can and hopefully will be making more hard contact. I don’t think we’ve consistently gotten to that point yet but we’re being resourceful offensively and finding ways to move guys around and score runs.”
Following Monday's nonconference game the Blackhawks have four league games this week by hosting Cumberland (Tuesday) and playing at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (Thursday) before hosting Barron on Saturday for a doubleheader.
Schwab, Rothbauer, Jack Strand, Connor Crane, Simmons and Ryder are returning letterwinners from the 2019 Bloomer team that won the program's first regional championship in 10 years before falling in the Division 3 sectional semifinals. Many of the team's players have been playing together since youth baseball but missed out on a season last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But now they're back on the diamond and not taking anything for granted as they chase their goals.
“We’re leaving everything on the field this year," Simmons said. "We’re making sure to get on people practice. We’re not taking anything slow.”