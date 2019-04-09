The Blackhawks (4-0) scored 17 times in the second inning pushing a four-run lead well into double digits. Colfax (0-3) went through five pitchers as each one of them struggled to find the strike zone consistently.
“Our practice tomorrow it’s going to be all pitching,” Colfax coach Kirk Secraw said. “It’s back to the basics for us. It was a rough night.”
With the bases loaded Ty Davis cleared them with a double as he recorded three of his five runs batted in for the game. It was the only extra base hit of the game for Bloomer which recorded 10 hits in the game.
Bloomer plated four runners in the first inning on two hits. Zach Ruf led off the inning with a free pass and stole second on the first pitch of the following at-bat and then a pitch later swiped third. Ruf scored the first run of the game on an Ethan Rothbauer single.
Rothbauer got the start and pitched two solid innings allowing one hit and two base on balls while recording three strikeouts. Cal Lueck relieved him with Bloomer up 21 and Lueck struck out two batters in two innings pitched. He allowed three hits but didn’t walk a batter.
Avery Macik picked up the final inning on the mound for Bloomer as he worked around a leadoff walk to strike out the next three batters.
“It’s a continuation of what they did over the weekend as well. Our guys have filled up the strike zone pretty good,” Gehrmann said of his pitchers.
The young but talented pitching staff has only allowed a total of five runs in the season’s first four games as the Blackhawks are off to a 4-0 start. Bloomer has scored nine or more runs in each game.
“We’re going to be aggressive,” Gehrmann said their base running approach. “It helps if you get the leadoff guy on, it opens up so many more opportunities with that.”
Davis was 2-for-2 with five runs driven in and three runs scored. Leif Iverson drove in three, scored three times in a 2-for-2 day.
Rothbauer stole three bases, had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Iverson, Ruf, and Cole Schwab each stole two bases.
The Blackhawks are scheduled to begin Heart O’North Conference play on Friday when they travel to Hayward.
Two home games are set for the following week with nonconference McDonell on Monday and Barron next Tuesday.
“The guys that threw tonight did an excellent job of attacking the (strike) zone and that’s what we need to do in a game like this,” Gehrmann said.