Three Bloomer Blackhawks were named to the Heart O'North All-Conference second team for 2019 baseball season.
Junior infielder Leif Iverson was joined by sophomores Cole Schwab and Ethan Rothbauer to represent the Blackhawks on the 11-player second team.
Northwestern senior Justin Sedin was named the conference player of the year.
Bloomer went 13-11 overall and 4-8 in the Heart O'North to finish in fifth place. The Blackhawks won their first regional championship in 10 season by defeating Chequamegon before the team's season came to an end in a sectional semifinal loss to Cumberland.
Heart O'North All-Conference
First Team—Dak Doyle, senior, pitcher, Hayward; John Nauertz, senior, pitcher, Spooner; AJ Buchman, senior, pitcher, Spooner; Wyatt Boe, junior, catcher, Barron; Terry Kilmer, senior, catcher, Hayward; Bronson Schoefield, senior, infield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Austin Wessel, junior, infield, Hayward; Justin Sedin, senior, infield, Northwestern; Jake Brill, junior, infield, Northwestern; Riley Bodsberg, senior, outfield, Cumberland; Carsen Holsclaw, senior, outfield, Northwestern.
Second Team—Cole Schwab, sophomore, pitcher, Bloomer; Wyatt Tift, senior, pitcher, Cumberland; Travis Runberg, sophomore, catcher, Cumberland; Kole Paulsen, freshman, catcher, Northwestern; Leif Iverson, junior, infield, Bloomer; Reid Olson, senior, infield, Cumberland; Josh Kanters, senior, infield, Hayward; Dylan Ronchi, sophomore, infield, Northwestern; Ethan Rothbauer, sophomore, outfield, Bloomer; Chase Melton, senior, outfield, Spooner; Tru Dupee, junior, utility, Ladysmith.
Honorable Mention—Tom Kissack, sophomore, catcher, Spooner; Justin Knutson, senior, infield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Jack Martens, sophomore, infield, Cumberland; Brennen Werner, sophomore, infield, Northwestern; Warren Williams, senior, infield, Barron; Jared Newell, senior, outfield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Dakota Hermann, junior, outfield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Peyton Kowalski, junior, outfield, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Jacob Boss, senior, outfield, Hayward; Spencer Draghi, junior, outfield, Ladysmith; Nolan Gustafson, junior, outfield, Northwestern; Carter Melton, sophomore, outfield, Spooner.
Player of the year—Justin Sedin, Northwestern.