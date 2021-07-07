Prep Baseball: Bloomer's Schwab, Strand, Rothbauer and Yohnk earn All-Heart O'North first team honors

Bloomer seniors Cole Schwab and Ethan Rothbauer, junior Jack Strand and sophomore Keegan Yohnk have each been selected to the All-Heart O'North Conference first team for the 2021 season.

Schwab was selected to the team at pitcher, Rothbauer was chosen in the outfield, Strand was picked in the infield and Yohnk was selected as a utility player for the Blackhawks.

Junior Connor Crane made the second team as an infielder while junior Jay Ryder was selected as an honorable mention as an outfielder.

St. Croix Falls senior pitcher Jared Lessman was selected as the Heart O'North Conference Player of the Year.

All-Heart O'North Conference

First Team—Cole Schwab, Bloomer; Jared Lessman, St. Croix Falls; Kole Paulson, Northwestern; Adrian Scott, St. Croix Falls; Jack Strand, Bloomer; Jack Martens, Cumberland; Brennen Werner, Northwestern; Brayden Olson, St. Croix Falls; Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer; Payton Christenson, St. Croix Falls; Keegan Yohnk, Bloomer.