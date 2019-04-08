The defense can be counted on and the lineup has the pieces to be good.
The Chi-Hi baseball team features a good balance of established returning players and openings for others to step up with the 2019 season just underway.
Returning a strong infield group and an all-league catcher there are still questions to be answered on the mound and in the outfield.
“Once we get into conference I really think we’ll be hitting our stride defensively,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said. “Offensively if we’re going to put a game together we have to hit that ball the other way, move runners, play a short game but also wait for our big guys to get up and hits some gaps.”
The Cardinals are off to 1-2 start after losing at Holmen on April 2 and splitting a doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln last Saturday.
Steinmetz enters his third season leading the Cardinals after finishing in a tie for third at 7-5 in the Big Rivers Conference while going 13-8 overall last season.
Departed from last year’s roster is all-conference first team outfielder Tristan Hable. Outfielder Lucas Steinmetz who made the all-conference second team and pitcher Nelson Crumbaker an honorable mention a season ago have also left holes for Chi-Hi to fill.
The building blocks are in place to be a good offensive team.
Catcher Dane Weiland returns after being named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year as a junior. Weiland, a Winona State commit, will be back behind the plate looking to work with a developing pitching staff. Coach Steinmetz also expects Weiland to see some time on the mound during the season as well.
“He’s good behind the plate, we hate to take him away from there,” Steinmetz said, “but once and a while we’re going to need him (to pitch) this year.”
Luke Franz is back as second base after being an honorable mention all-conference selection last year. Nate Hayes (first base), Nolan Hutzler (shortstop) and Luke Schemenauer return to the infield after significant innings and at-bats last year.
“We have a good mix. We have some base hitters, we have a few fast guys this year,” Steinmetz said. “The one thing is we might just have a hair more power.”
Riley Freid was among outfield options last season and will be joined by Matt Pomietlo and Austin Sykora as the likely outfield combination.
The run prevention group for the Cardinals has questions but includes many who have the ability to impact the pitching staff.
On the mound Steinmetz is looking for senior Nate Custer to take a step forward after a solid junior campaign. Fellow senior Logan Erickson threw six quality innings in a close loss to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on Saturday. There are other options available with lots of innings pitched in their journey to the varsity roster and will be asked to provide depth.
“They know what they are doing, we just need to pound the strike zone,” Steinmetz said of the pitchers. “Hitting spots and throwing strikes is really what we’re trying to preach this year.”
Steinmetz believes 2018 champion Eau Claire North and second-finishing Eau Claire Memorial are the favorites in the Big Rivers this spring. He feels a Hudson team on the rise could join the Cardinals and River Falls in the mix to push the two Eau Claire schools at the top of the standings.
Chi-Hi will begin that push in its Big Rivers and home opener on Tuesday with a doubleheader against the Raiders at Hallie Park.
Chi-Hi also has a doubleheader at New Richmond planned for Saturday. Other upcoming nonconference opponents this season include Superior, Marshfield and Stevens Point.
As Chi-Hi works to fill the holes left behind from last year Steinmetz said it can lean on the positive dynamic the group has formed. He said chemistry developed in the dugout pushes each player to play to their potential and that could lead to strong year if everything falls into place.
“They’re all rooting for each other, it’s a team effort to matter what they do,” Steinmetz said. “They’re always cheering each other on and it makes everybody else better.”