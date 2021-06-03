Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi offense shows late life in loss to Hudson

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Hudson relief pitcher Logan VonBerge got the final out and pitched a scoreless seventh as Tester drew a two-out walk before VonBerge retired the side to clinch the win.

“We loaded ‘em up, we just couldn’t get that ball to roll through in the infield," coach Steinmetz said.

Sam Erickson and Owen Weadge each had two hits for the Raiders while Owen Anderson drove in two runs as Hudson (10-4, 8-2) scored the first five runs of the contest with single tallies in the third and fourth before three in the fifth off Chi-Hi starter Will Jacobson. Weadge pitched into the sixth inning to earn the victory, allowing three unearned runs to go with six strikeouts.

Caleb Gardow and Bowe each had two hits for the Cardinals, who had more than a week off prior to Tuesday's game at Hudson thanks to a weather cancellation of the May 27 nonconference matchup with Tomah. Chi-Hi will see plenty of action in the final week-plus of the regular season with nonconference road doubleheaders against Superior (Friday) and Holmen (June 11) bookending Big Rivers games versus Eau Claire Memorial next Tuesday and Thursday.

That stretch offers plenty of chances for the Chi-Hi offense to get hot with the playoffs looming in a few weeks.