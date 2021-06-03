Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi offense shows late life in loss to Hudson

For the better part of two games, runs were tough to come by for the Chi-Hi baseball team.
The Cardinals found some late, but not enough to overcome a five-run hole in a 5-3 defeat to Hudson on Thursday afternoon at Gannon Field at Casper Park.
Chi-Hi (9-8, 5-5) scored all three of its runs in the sixth inning but stranded the bases loaded before bringing the tying run to the plate in the seventh. The Cardinals struggled with scoring in Tuesday's 4-2 loss at Hudson but came through finally with a crooked number on Thursday after scoring just two runs in the first 12 innings against the Raiders.
“Finally is a good word for it. We’re in a funk right now," Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of the offense. "We should be swinging at pitches we should swing at and shouldn’t be swinging at some pitches we’re swinging at.”
Teig Perlberg and Leo Burmeister opened the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back singles before Mason Tester reached on an error to load the bases with nobody out. Karson Bowe followed with a single that dropped in front of the Hudson outfield to put the Cardinals on the board at 5-1. Owen Krista added a sac fly a few batters later to get within three runs. The top of the order extended the inning as walks from Gavin Goodman and Ben Steinmetz kept the inning going with Steinmetz's walk coming with the bases loaded to bring Chi-Hi to a 5-3 deficit.
But Hudson relief pitcher Logan VonBerge got the final out and pitched a scoreless seventh as Tester drew a two-out walk before VonBerge retired the side to clinch the win.
“We loaded ‘em up, we just couldn’t get that ball to roll through in the infield," coach Steinmetz said.
Sam Erickson and Owen Weadge each had two hits for the Raiders while Owen Anderson drove in two runs as Hudson (10-4, 8-2) scored the first five runs of the contest with single tallies in the third and fourth before three in the fifth off Chi-Hi starter Will Jacobson. Weadge pitched into the sixth inning to earn the victory, allowing three unearned runs to go with six strikeouts.
Caleb Gardow and Bowe each had two hits for the Cardinals, who had more than a week off prior to Tuesday's game at Hudson thanks to a weather cancellation of the May 27 nonconference matchup with Tomah. Chi-Hi will see plenty of action in the final week-plus of the regular season with nonconference road doubleheaders against Superior (Friday) and Holmen (June 11) bookending Big Rivers games versus Eau Claire Memorial next Tuesday and Thursday.
That stretch offers plenty of chances for the Chi-Hi offense to get hot with the playoffs looming in a few weeks.
“I think we’re going to have to swing our way out of it," coach Steinmetz said of the offensive struggles. "We’re going to have to change our approach a little bit. Our 0-2 approaches we’ve got to change. We’ve got to start putting the ball in play on the ground where we’re putting the ball in play in the air or we’re striking out and that’s just not a recipe to win.”