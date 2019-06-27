Dane Weiland stays busy.
And more often than not, it’s the game of baseball that has his attention.
The recently graduated catcher will represent the Chi-Hi baseball program at this weekend’s Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic with a series of games on Friday and Saturday in Oshkosh. The honor caps a standout career for Weiland with the Cardinals as he prepares to play in college at Winona State.
He joins a lengthy list of Cardinals to play in the Classic, most recently Trevor Olson and Jordan Steinmetz in 2017.
Weiland was a four-year varsity starter for Chi-Hi, something that hasn’t been seen in the Cardinal program in recent history. He quickly made a name for himself behind the plate with an outstanding freshman campaign as the Cardinals advanced to the Division 1 sectional semifinals. Weiland made his impact all over the diamond, putting forth a series of strong pitching performances to go with his strong bat.
“Freshman year it was kind of a shock like, ‘Oh man, I’m playing varsity ball.’ It’s weird going from Pony League in Chippewa (Falls) Youth Baseball to playing against men here,” Weiland said of the jump to varsity as a freshman.
He came to the program as a freshman physically ready for the challenges of the Big Rivers and Division 1 level, but Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz lauded Weiland’s growth in maturity and his baseball IQ in helping him flourish.
“(He’s) a competitor. That’s the first thing that comes to my mind,” Steinmetz said of Weiland. “He would compete at levels that other kids would only dream of. He really didn’t want to lose a pitch. We always say next pitch, next pitch and don’t lose this pitch and win this pitch and he would never want to lose that pitch or lose that at-bat.”
Weiland credits being the youngest of three brothers for that built-in competitiveness, always striving to be the best even when he was competing against his older siblings. Weiland’s sophomore season was admittedly not what he was hoping for, something that reinvigorated him to put the work in to take the next step as a junior.
“Just like any other youngster he went through some growing pains, but I think he struck out one time his freshman year. He set some standards that were just too high to keep up all the time and he plays at a real solid level,” Steinmetz said. “When he’s on, nobody wants to pitch to him.”
Weiland’s offseason work paid dividends in his third year as he earned first team All-Big Rivers Conference accolades at catcher while also being named the league’s player of the year. He continued that high level of play by earning first team all-conference accolades again as a senior and earlier this season signed to play Division II baseball with the Warriors.
“It just goes to show that hard work — it doesn’t matter if it’s early or late in your life — it shows that it’s going to pay off eventually,” Weiland said.
This summer Weiland can be found at Casper Park with the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion team as well as at Carson Park where he’s helping out the Eau Claire Express as a bullpen catcher for coach Dale Varsho. Weiland played travel ball under Varsho and has soaked up as much knowledge and experience being around the Northwoods League team as he learns how to fine tune his craft as he prepares for college.
“I need to work on my receiving skills as balls are coming in faster. Hitting will be more of a challenge but I’m willing to put in the work and I’m hoping to play at this (Northwoods League) level someday in the future,” Weiland said.
Following games on Friday and Saturday in Oshkosh, Weiland will return to Chippewa Falls to play in the final game of the senior legion team’s Wood Bat Challenge on Sunday afternoon. This summer’s senior legion team is made up largely of the veteran core that pushed Chi-Hi to a 9-0 start to Big Rivers play in the spring before the team lost its final three league games. Post 77 hosts the AAA state tournament at Gannon Field at Casper Park in late July and, as a host, is guaranteed a spot in the field.
“We started off high school ball (this spring) really well and really hot and we ended the year still alright, but not as good as we thought,” Weiland said. “We’re trying to pick up Legion and start over and start out hot.”
Weiland’s high school baseball experience will come to an end sometime in the next month or two before he transitions to Winona State. He plans to enjoy every minute while still looking ahead at what is to come.
“It’s weird to think about four years of high school experience. Time flies. People say it and it’s really true,” Weiland said. “It’s crazy how fast the four years go by. I’m really looking forward to the future though.
“I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome.”