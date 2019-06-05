Chi-Hi's Dane Weiland and Luke Schemenauer were named to the 11-player Big Rivers All-Conference first team for the 2019 season.
The senior catcher Weiland and senior infielder Schemenauer helped lead the Cardinals to a tie with Eau Claire North for second place in the Big Rivers trailing conference champion River Falls.
Senior Luke Franz earned second team honors as an utility player and senior pitcher Nate Custer and junior pitcher Griffin Spindler were honorable mentions.
Eau Claire North's Sam Stange was named player of the year and Menomonie's Jace Kressin and River Falls' Joe Stoffel shared pitcher of the year honors.
Big Rivers All-Conference
First Team: Jace Kressin, senior, pitcher, Menomonie; Joe Stoffel, junior, pitcher, River Falls; Dane Weiland, senior, catcher, Chi-Hi; Adam Feyereisen, senior, infield, River Falls; Cooper Kapanke, senior, infield, Eau Claire Memorial; Anthony Pogodzinski, junior, infield, Eau Claire North; Luke Schemenauer, senior, infield, Chi-Hi; Jaden Schwantz, sophomore, outfield, River Falls; Sam Stange, senior, outfield, Eau Claire North; Mitch Voller, junior, outfield, Eau Claire Memorial; Jake Bergmanis, senior, utility, River Falls.
Second Team: Carter Hesselman, senior, pitcher, Eau Claire North; Braden Mork, senior, pitcher, River Falls; Jack Fentress, senior, catcher, Eau Claire Memorial; Ben Gilbert, senior, infield, Hudson; Gabriel Richardson, freshman, infield, Eau Claire North; Connor Stoik, senior, infield, Eau Claire Memorial; Brady Verbsky, senior, infield, Rice Lake; Zach DeMarce, junior, outfield, Menomonie; Kaden Kohlhepp, senior, outfield, Eau Claire Memorial; Gabe O'Brien, senior, outfield, Eau Claire North; Luke Franz, senior, utility, Chi-Hi.
Honorable Mention: Nate Custer, senior, Chi-Hi; Griffin Sprindler, junior, Chi-Hi; Jack Piper, junior, Eau Claire Memorial; Vincent Trapani, junior, Eau Claire Memorial; Cal Fadness, senior, Eau Claire North; Jack Erickson, junior, Hudson; Owen Anderson, sophomore, Hudson; Briggs Richartz, sophomore, Menomonie; Kaleb Miller, junior, Menomonie; Nolan Rowe, sophomore, Rice Lake; Isaac Rohde, senior, Rice Lake; Michael Krueger, sophomore, River Falls.
