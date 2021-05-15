Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi splits road doubleheader with Stevens Point

Leo Burmeister had three of Chi-Hi's 10 hits in the first game, including a double while driving in four runs. Grady Fredrick doubled and drove in two while Karson Bowe finished 2-for-3 for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi scored three runs in the top of the first inning and grabbed a 7-3 lead in the fourth with four runs. But the Panthers scored the final six runs of the game including three in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. Tommy Drohner had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers in game one.