Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi splits road doubleheader with Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT — The Chi-Hi baseball team split a nonconference doubleheader with Stevens Point on Saturday, falling in the first game 9-7 before earning a 6-4 win in game two.
Leo Burmeister had three of Chi-Hi's 10 hits in the first game, including a double while driving in four runs. Grady Fredrick doubled and drove in two while Karson Bowe finished 2-for-3 for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi scored three runs in the top of the first inning and grabbed a 7-3 lead in the fourth with four runs. But the Panthers scored the final six runs of the game including three in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. Tommy Drohner had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers in game one.
Ben Steinmetz, Fredrick and Owen Krista each had two hits for the Cardinals in a victory in game two. Steinmetz scored three runs with two hits, two walks and a stolen base. Krista scored one run and Caleb Gardow drove in three runs as Chi-Hi scored twice in the first and second innings before tacking on runs in the fifth and sixth.
Michael Maurer earned the victory for the Cardinals with a pair of strikeouts in a complete-game effort.