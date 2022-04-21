Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi's Bowe tosses six scoreless innings in return from leg injury as Cardinals blank Rice Lake

Thursday was a day Trevor Bowe wasn't sure would come.

So when it did, the Chi-Hi senior made sure to make the most of it.

Bowe tossed six scoreless innings in his first action of the spring as the Chi-Hi baseball team earned a 10-0 shutout win over Rice Lake in six innings on Thursday afternoon at Gannon Field at Casper Park.

The left-handed Bowe was making his season debut for the Cardinals (3-1, 2-0) after leg injuries cut his football and hockey seasons short. The senior was efficient on the hill, scattering three hits and one walk across six innings while throwing just 77 pitches.

“It felt really good after coming off the injury," Bowe said. "It was just nice to get out there and pitch and be part of the team again.”

Bowe broke the tibia and fibula in his leg during football practice last fall and had two rods inserted. He was able to return to the ice in late December and played 12 games for the Cardinals before it was discovered during a checkup that one part of the injury wasn't healing correctly and was reinjured, shutting Bowe down for the rest of the winter.

Bowe entered the season unsure if he'd be able to play for the Cardinals this spring but after a checkup near the end of March he got the news he was hoping for.

“At the beginning of the year I told coach I didn’t know if I’d be able to make it back but then I got some great news on my last checkup that I was good to go and pitch," Bowe said. "It’s great to be out here.”

Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said the team was cautious with Bowe to make sure he wasn't putting too much stress on the recovering injury.

“Early on we didn’t want him to do a whole lot," Steinmetz said. "It was a lot of jogging in the gym, trying to get the strength up on his leg.”

But Bowe kept showing improvement and showed no signs of struggle on the mound Thursday as he retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced to lift the Cardinals to their second win of the week over the Warriors.

“It was kind of a special night for Trevor because this was his first time since last year that he got to pitch," Steinmetz said. "Coming back from that gruesome injury he had in football and coming back and throwing a good game that he did tonight…I can’t say enough. A lot of the guys they really cheered for him and in the postgame huddle and he’s a leader and you can tell why.”

The team gave Bowe plenty of support at the plate and in the field as Chi-Hi scored twice in the first before adding one run in the third, four in the fourth and three in the sixth to end the game.

“I’m just blessed to be able to be back out here because I didn’t think I’d be able to," Bowe said.

Liam Brennan had three hits and scored one run while Karson Bowe was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and three runs batted. Two of his RBIs came on a single in the fourth as the Cardinals put distance on the Warriors (2-3, 0-3). Grady Fredrick and Karson Bowe plated runs on sacrifice flies in the first inning before courtesy runner Easton Bobb scored on a wild pitch for Fredrick in the third.

Chi-Hi ended the game with three consecutive RBI singles in the sixth as Gunnar Harings, Owen Krista and Dawson Goodman plated runs to cap the win. The Cardinals also earned a 10-0 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Rice Lake when Bobb and Brady Johnson combined for a one-hit shutout.

Offensively the Cardinals had 10 hits and five stolen bases to provide all the support the returning senior Bowe would need.

“We’ve been really focusing on quality at-bats, attacking when we should attack and we’re getting better at it," Steinmetz said. "It’s not that we’re doing at the level I want to be, but we’re getting there.”

Chi-Hi started the season by splitting a doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids on April 9 and after a nonconference home meeting with Superior on Friday returns to Big Rivers action next Tuesday by hosting Eau Claire Memorial before meeting the Old Abes next Thursday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Steinmetz knows the Big Rivers Conference has no shortage of strong programs and he said his Chi-Hi squad won't get too far ahead of itself after two wins to start the league season.

“I’d say our team chemistry is pretty good," Trevor Bowe said. "We’re all out here to have fun – we obviously take every game seriously – we’re all brothers out here. We cheer each other on. Nobody’s getting down on each other. We’re all here to have fun and it seems to be working.”

And getting a team leader like Bowe back on the hill and pitching at a high level will only add to an already talented roster.

“It’s just really a cool thing. He’s a competitor and it’s really cool," Steinmetz said of Bowe. "It just gives me chills because you don’t want to see a senior get this taken away from them. You just don’t and the kids were 100 percent behind him tonight and it was just a really cool thing.”

