Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi's Gardow earns All-Big Rivers first team honors
Prep Baseball

Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi's Gardow earns All-Big Rivers first team honors

Menomonie at Chi-Hi baseball 5-18-21

Chi-Hi's Caleb Gardow (3)

Chi-Hi senior Caleb Gardow has been named to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season.

Gardow was named to the first team as a utility player for the Cardinals.

Wisconsin Rapids at Chi-Hi baseball 6-15-21

Leo Burmeister (6)
Wisconsin Rapids at Chi-Hi baseball 6-15-21

Ben Steinmetz (7)

Senior pitcher Leo Burmeister and senior outfielder Ben Steinmetz were each selected to the second team for Chi-Hi while juniors Trevor Bowe and Gavin Goodman were selected to the team as honorable mentions.

Hudson at Chi-Hi baseball 6-3-21

Trevor Bowe (17)

Wisconsin Rapids at Chi-Hi baseball 6-15-21

Gavin Goodman (19)

Hudson senior pitcher Owen Anderson was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Year and Menomonie senior catcher Brigs Richartz was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

All-Big Rivers Conference

First Team—Pitcher: Owen Anderson, Hudson; Pitcher: Vincent Trapani, Eau Claire Memorial; Catcher: Brigs Richartz, Menomonie; Infielder: Jake Busson, Hudson; Infielder: Joe Kroeger, Rice Lake; Infielder: Michael Krueger, River Falls; Infielder: Dylan O'Connell, Eau Claire Memorial; Outfielder: Sam Erickson, Hudson; Outfielder: Campbell Kapanke, Eau Claire Memorial; Outfielder: Jaden Schwantz, River Falls; Utility: Caleb Gardow, Chi-Hi.

Second Team—Pitcher: Leo Burmeister, Chi-Hi; Pitcher: Keenan Mork, River Falls; Catcher: Kyler Hove, Hudson; Infielder: Sam Feck, Eau Claire North; Infielder: Ragan Pinnow, River Falls; Infielder: Peyton Platter, Eau Claire Memorial; Infielder: Owen Weadge, Hudson; Outfielder: Cole Bakkum, Eau Claire North; Outfielder: Sam Cleveland, River Falls; Outfielder: Ben Steinmetz, Chi-Hi; Utility: Luke Erickson, Eau Claire Memorial.

Honorable Mention—Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe, Gavin Goodman. Eau Claire Memorial: Austin Baker, Jake Becker, Jack Redwine. Eau Claire North: Chad Kron, Andrew Milner, Roscoe Rennock, Henry Wilkinson. Hudson: Logan Von Berge, Gabe Walter. Menomonie: Lucas Smith, Reed Styer. Rice Lake: Alex Belongia, Matt Juza, Nolan Rowe, Easton Stone. River Falls: Michael Sherman.

Player of the Year—Brigs Richartz, Menomonie. Pitcher of the Year—Owen Anderson, Hudson.

