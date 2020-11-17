Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi's Gardow signs to play collegiately at Southwest Minnesota State University

Caleb Gardow has had to navigate a unique path.
But that journey has still arrived at the wanted destination.
The Chi-Hi senior signed on Tuesday to play baseball collegiately at the Southwest Minnesota State University, a Division II college in Marshall, Minn. Gardow's path towards playing baseball in college was clouded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shutting down his junior season with the Cardinals. But Gardow was able to find games this past summer and fall with the Eau Claire A's Babe Ruth team to help get on the radar for college teams.
It was at one of those A's games in Minnesota where the Mustangs first saw Gardow play and in the days following reached out about interest in the school. Gardow took a visit and found a fit.
Gardow got his first taste of varsity action in a limited role as a sophomore with the Cardinals, backing up four-year starting catcher Dane Weiland behind the plate while gaining valuable experience and knowledge from Weiland, who now plays collegiately at Winona State University.
“The biggest thing I learned from Dane was leadership," Gardow said. "Just controlling the field and all that (and) on and off the field being a leader. He did that very well.”
Gardow was paying attention not only to Weiland, but to the entire team to see the level of play he'd need to get to in order to achieve his goals.
“I saw the guys that were better than me on the varsity team and I just wanted to be with them," Gardow said. "So it motivated me even more to work even harder and try to get better.”
Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz saw the ability in Gardow in his limited sophomore action and knew he would be poised for big things last spring prior to the shutdown.
“Last year when we had open gyms it was nice to see him. He grew so much from his sophomore to his junior year," Steinmetz said. "You could just hear it in his bat and his work ethic and when he couldn’t find a place to play, he went and found it.”
Southwest Minnesota State plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the same league as Weiland's Warriors.
“We knew he was going to be our catcher last year," Steinmetz said of Gardow. "He is going to be our catcher this year – no ifs, ands or buts about it. He probably moves the best of all the kids we’ve had this year or this past year. (He's) good behind the plate, great arm (and) he can hit gaps.”
Steinmetz has continued to see the growth in Gardow's game, calling him a hard worker and good leader.
Now with his college future secure, Gardow said he's eager to continue to work hard in the winter to get ready for what he hopes is a spring season for the Cardinals.
“It’s been a little tough because of all the COVID stuff," Gardow said. "It’s been hard to get games in and hopefully there is a senior season because it would be fun to have that.”
