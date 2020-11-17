Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi's Gardow signs to play collegiately at Southwest Minnesota State University

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I saw the guys that were better than me on the varsity team and I just wanted to be with them," Gardow said. "So it motivated me even more to work even harder and try to get better.”

Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz saw the ability in Gardow in his limited sophomore action and knew he would be poised for big things last spring prior to the shutdown.

“Last year when we had open gyms it was nice to see him. He grew so much from his sophomore to his junior year," Steinmetz said. "You could just hear it in his bat and his work ethic and when he couldn’t find a place to play, he went and found it.”

Southwest Minnesota State plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the same league as Weiland's Warriors.

“We knew he was going to be our catcher last year," Steinmetz said of Gardow. "He is going to be our catcher this year – no ifs, ands or buts about it. He probably moves the best of all the kids we’ve had this year or this past year. (He's) good behind the plate, great arm (and) he can hit gaps.”

Steinmetz has continued to see the growth in Gardow's game, calling him a hard worker and good leader.