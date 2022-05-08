Prep Baseball: Chippewa Falls native Slowiak excited to take over Menomonie program

Zach Slowiak knows a good opportunity when he sees one.

And now the Chippewa Falls native and Chi-Hi graduate is starting something with the Menomonie baseball team.

Slowiak is in his first season as head coach for the Mustangs’ program. He got a chance to see his old stomping grounds on the other side Thursday as he led his Mustangs to Casper Park to meet Chi-Hi in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.

Previously, Slowiak as an assistant coach and American Legion coach in Chatfield, Minnesota, and said the chance to move closer to home and lead a program with plenty of success in its history was too good of an opportunity to pass on.

“Menomonie baseball has always been a baseball program that’s super, super competitive, and they have great athletes,” Slowiak said. “Everyone I talked to said they’re super coachable kids.”

Slowiak is a social studies teacher in the Menomonie district and learned about the position from former Chi-Hi teammate Tyler Duex’s wife, Shelly, who coaches the softball team.

Slowiak was a first team All-Big Rivers Conference utility player for the Cardinals in 2013 and helped the Cardinals reach the Division 1 sectionals in 2014. Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz took over the program the year after Slowiak graduated but is familiar with the Cardinal alum from his playing days. Slowiak played with Steinmetz’s oldest son Drew with Chi-Hi, and Slowiak’s knowledge and positive attitude will serve him well as he leads the Mustangs.

“He’s just a great kid,” Steinmetz said of Slowiak. “He’s doing a good job over here coaching. He’ll get ‘em going. He’ll turn that program around, I think. I think he’ll do good.”

Thursday’s 4-2 defeat against Chi-Hi dropped Menomonie’s record to 0-9 on the young season, but the Mustangs have played better in recent weeks and Slowiak has enjoyed the front half of his first season leading the program.

“The kids are really coachable, and the kids are what make this program tick,” Slowiak said. “We’re really, really young, which is awesome, and we have some great leadership so the implementation hasn’t been super hard. They’ve been all in, jumped in feet first right away and bought into what we were doing.”

Slowiak believes the team can make big improvements in the coming years and said a new coach can have an immediate impact. He pointed to first-year Menomonie head football coach Mike Sinz as not only an example of being successful right off the bat, but also as someone who is a role model to show him the right way to run a program.

Thursday was a new experience for Slowiak as he made his return to Casper Park to face his old team. The Mustangs held a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning before the Cardinals scored the final three runs to take the win. In the first meeting of the week on Tuesday, it was a nine-run fifth inning that helped the Cardinals break open what became a 12-0 ballgame. Slowiak said it was different being on the other side of a game against his alma mater’s red and white, but it was also a lot of fun to see many familiar faces in a familiar place.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Slowiak said. “Chi-Hi’s always got a really good baseball program, and we talk about all the time how programs aren’t made overnight.”

Menomonie picked up its first win of the season on Friday at Ashland with a 4-2 victory in extra innings.

The Mustangs have a busy next week playing at Rice Lake on Monday and Eau Claire North on Tuesday before hosting the Old Abes on Thursday and welcoming La Crosse Central for a doubleheader on Saturday.

Slowiak knows well how competitive the Big Rivers Conference is, but he’s confident his team will make the improvement necessary to be a face in the race in the coming years.

“They’re going to keep making progress,” Slowiak said of his team. “Menomonie baseball is going to be about leaving it better than we found it and trusting the process.”

