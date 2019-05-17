A young Cadott baseball team showed plenty of pep on Friday, scoring in five of six innings at the plate in a 9-4 nonconference win over Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Cadott’s top three hitters Dylan Davis, Nelson Wahl and Ethan Tegels each had two hits and combined for five extra base hits as the Hornets (4-10) took a 2-1 lead in the first inning and took the lead for good with a two runs in the bottom of the fourth before adding two in the fifth and another in the sixth.
“I’m very pleased with the offense,” Cadott coach Spencer Kempf said. “I don’t know when we’ve hit like that in recent memory.”
Wyatt Viegut had two doubles among his three hits and Tate Sauerwein added a pair of knocks for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-5).
Wahl’s two-out double in the fourth inning plated Brigham Bejin before Dylan Davis was tagged out at the plate by Viegut to end the inning. Tyler Matherne drove home a run with a single and Bejin later drew a bases-loaded walk to score another run to extend the lead to 8-4.
Bejin drew walks in all three of his plate appearances.
Mason Poehls plated the final run of the game in the sixth with a single.
“Our team has been bringing a lot of energy in these recent games,” Kempf said. “I think for a couple years now we felt that when we’re out of a game, we’re out of a game or some runs get scored and we’re out of a game. These fellas think we’re never out of a baseball game and we’re going to keep pushing until the game is over. I think that’s gone a long way with our hot start tonight and in general the past couple games we’ve seen more energy from them.”
Wahl struck out four in four innings and allowed three earned runs for the win on the mound.
The temperamental spring weather has made for a frantic start-and-stop schedule as teams have fought to get games in and have played packed schedules when the weather cooperates. But Kempf said the opportunity to have two practices since the team’s last game on Tuesday was important for the offense.
Jarred Jiskra drove in a pair for the Knights, kicking off the scoring in the first with an RBI groundout before adding another in the fourth to tie the game. Run-scoring singles by Sam Pickerign and Brock Flater added two in the third for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
“We hit the ball pretty good throughout the order,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach John Lee said. “Even the bottom of the order got on and that makes a big difference.”
The Knights put plenty of traffic on the bases, but struggled to consistently bring them home. Lake Holcombe/Cornell stranded 13 runners including leaving the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell concludes East Lakeland Conference play on Monday by hosting Prairie Farm in Holcombe before kicking off the Division 3 playoffs as a No. 5 seed playing at No. 4 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser next Thursday.
“They played pretty good,” Lee said of his team. “They made some good catches, played some pretty good defense. It was just a couple errors that hurt us, otherwise we’re improving as we go. That’s what counts, getting better as the season goes into the tournament.”
The Hornets went winless two years ago and had one win in 2018 but have taken a step forward this spring with a young roster. Cadott swept McDonell in Western Cloverbelt play and earned a 5-2 win over Stanley-Boyd on May 2. The Hornets play at Stanley-Boyd on Monday to close the regular season and open Division 3 playoff play as a No. 6 seed at No. 3 Mondovi next Thursday.
“I like where we’re at right now,” Kempf said. “I don’t want us to get too big, out of our rhythm or playing a different game than we’re used to. We’re winning some games, so I just want to make sure we continue to play our game and not falling back into a funk or trying to do more than what we want.”