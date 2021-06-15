Prep Baseball Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi pushes past Wisconsin Rapids for semifinal victory

The Chi-Hi baseball team has been waiting a while for some crooked numbers.
The Cardinals earned a pair of Tuesday as two big innings offensively helped Chi-Hi earn an 8-4 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Gannon Field at Casper Park.
With the win the Cards (14-10) advance to Thursday's regional finals to play at top-seeded Stevens Point.
Teig Perlberg and Grady Fredrick each had two hits and Owen Krista drove in three runs as Chi-Hi won its fifth consecutive contest.
“Not something we’ve done all year," Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of the big innings. "All year we’ve been getting a run here and a run there, enough to win ballgames. Tonight we were focusing on the big inning, a big couple innings and hopefully coming together.”
Three runs in the second inning gave the Cardinals an early advantage before adding in five in the fifth inning to take control. Wisconsin Rapids made things interesting late with a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh, bringing the tying run into the on deck circle before Will Jacobson and the defense closed the door as Jacobson induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Fredrick doubled before Karson Bowe and Brady Johnson drew back-to-back walks with one out to load the bases in the third. Krista put the Cards in front with a sacrifice fly before Gavin Goodman's two-run single extended the lead to 3-0. The score stayed that way until the fifth inning when the offense batted around to put additional distance on the Raiders. Singles from Fredrick and Johnson bookending a Bowe walk loaded the bases with one out before Krista came through again from the nine spot in the lineup with a two-run single to push the Chi-Hi advantage to 5-0. A pair of passed balls plated runs before Perlberg's second hit of the game extended the lead to 8-0.
That was more than enough run support for the combination of Leo Burmeister and Jacobson on the mound. Burmeister pitched into the sixth inning before reaching his pitch limit and allowed one earned run with four strikeouts and five walks. The senior Burmeister recovered from a busy first inning where he threw 25 pitches.
“He gives us everything he has and then some," Steinmetz said of Burmeister. "I don’t have enough good things to say about him.”
The first two runners of the sixth reached base before Burmeister exited and Jacobson limited the damage to one run in the sixth. Wisconsin Rapids had more success in the seventh with five straight batters reaching base before the double play ended the game.
“The defense made plays," Burmeiser said.
“We stepped up when we needed to and got it done," Goodman added.
Brennan Huber was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in for Wisconsin Rapids.
The Cardinals closed the regular season last week with two wins over Eau Claire Memorial before sweeping a doubleheader with Holmen on Friday to enter the postseason with some momentum.
“The past week we’ve started clicking," Goodman said. "We’re on a pretty good roll right now and we like what we’re seeing.”
Chi-Hi now turns its attention to Thursday and a matchup with the Panthers. The two teams split a doubleheader on May 15 and Stevens Point won the Wisconsin Valley Conference during the regular season and comes into Thursday with a 17-5 record overall. The winner advances to next Monday's sectionals in Marshfield.
“We have to play mistake free and that’s what all teams say when they play a good team," Steinmetz said of the matchup with Stevens Point. "They’re a good, solid team. Well coached. I have nothing but respect for those guys over there. They play the right way. They hit, they pitch, they do it all.”