Prep Baseball Division 1 Regionals: Chi-Hi pushes past Wisconsin Rapids for semifinal victory

The Chi-Hi baseball team has been waiting a while for some crooked numbers.

The Cardinals earned a pair of Tuesday as two big innings offensively helped Chi-Hi earn an 8-4 win over Wisconsin Rapids in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Gannon Field at Casper Park.

With the win the Cards (14-10) advance to Thursday's regional finals to play at top-seeded Stevens Point.

Teig Perlberg and Grady Fredrick each had two hits and Owen Krista drove in three runs as Chi-Hi won its fifth consecutive contest.

“Not something we’ve done all year," Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of the big innings. "All year we’ve been getting a run here and a run there, enough to win ballgames. Tonight we were focusing on the big inning, a big couple innings and hopefully coming together.”

Three runs in the second inning gave the Cardinals an early advantage before adding in five in the fifth inning to take control. Wisconsin Rapids made things interesting late with a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh, bringing the tying run into the on deck circle before Will Jacobson and the defense closed the door as Jacobson induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.