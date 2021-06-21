Prep Baseball Division 3 Sectionals: Resiliency helps carry Thorp/Gilman to regional title in first season as co-op

The Thorp/Gilman baseball team was down to its last outs of the season.
For a while.
But it was one of the co-op’s greatest assets that helped it overcome a 7-3 deficit with momentum the team used to win a Division 3 regional championship one day later.
And entering Tuesday’s Division 3 sectional semifinal contest against Eau Claire Regis in Cumberland at 1 p.m., Thorp/Gilman (15-6) is showing the mettle of a team that’s been playing together for years even though this year is the co-op’s first.
The co-op as won 14 of its last 17 games overall and opened the playoffs with an 8-7 victory in 10 innings over Whitehall in last Tuesday’s regional semifinals, a contest in which the team trailed by four runs entering the bottom of the seventh. Whitehall jumped out to a 7-3 lead with a four-run fifth inning and looked to have Thorp/Gilman on the ropes. But even as their season hung in the balance, Thorp/Gilman co-coach Cory Drost said he never saw a bit of quit in his team.
“We never gave up and our kids never stopped believing and never slumped their shoulders and kicked dirt around,” Drost said.
The team came through with some base hits and took advantage of some Whitehall miscues to keep the game going until ultimately winning in the 10th. Brayden Boie, Gavin Boie and Ayden Webster each had two hits in the win for Thorp Gilman with Aiden Rosemeyer throwing 5⅔ innings of relief, allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks to go with 10 strikeouts.
“They don’t give up,” Thorp/Gilman co-coach Dave Kroeplin said of the team. “They fight.”
Thorp/Gilman carried momentum from that come-from-behind win into its regional final matchup at Fall Creek one day later, scoring in each of the first six innings including the first six runs to ultimately earn an 11-5 win. Jack Syryczuk was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Kade Kroeplin, Rosemeyer, Brayden Boie and Logan Kroeplin had two hits apiece for a balanced offense that is hitting .313 as a team so far this season.
“I have a team full of kids that want the bat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with a runner on second,” Drost said. “You ask anyone on my team and they want the bat. (They’d say) give me the bat, I’ll get it done (and it’s) the same thing on defense.”
Thorp/Gilman opened the season with a 1-3 record that included an 11-1 loss at Eau Claire Regis on May 6. But after that loss to the Ramblers the co-op started to heat up and avenged that loss to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal opponent with a 3-1 win on May 25. Thorp/Giman tied Fall Creek for second in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings during the regular season and has meshed together quicker than could have been expected for a first-year co-op.
“It’s kind of amazing how they’ve pushed each other so positively,” Drost said. “Nobody was hurt if they weren’t starting or not batting where they wanted to and just the way they act together even outside the game. I knew that at some time this year we were going to recognize we had something special and we had a really good baseball team.”
The co-op was formed after Gilman did not have enough players to field its own team, but didn’t have to look very far to find another program to work with. This marks the third consecutive season a Thorp baseball team has won a regional championship. When still a solo program Thorp advanced to the Division 4 state tournament for the first time in 2018, falling to Athens 13-10 in the state championship game. The Cardinals came back the next season to make it to the sectional finals before losing to eventual state champion Webster before last year’s season was canceled amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the first time a Gilman baseball program has reached sectionals since 2001 when the Pirates fell to Prairie Farm 13-3 in the Division 3 sectional finals.
Eau Claire Regis (14-6) defeated Elk Mound and Spring Valley on its way to a regional championship thus far in the playoffs and overall has won six of its last seven since that loss to Thorp/Gilman last month.
“I think just like any baseball game you minimize your mistakes and you minimize your walks and keep it clean, defense especially, and put the ball in play,” Kroeplin said of the matchup with the Ramblers. “It’s like any other baseball game — see the ball and hit the ball.”
The winner of the game will move to face the victor from the first semifinal of the day between St. Croix Falls and Cameron at 4 p.m. with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“If I could say one thing about my team that I want everyone to know, (it) is from day one it’s been like a family,” Drost said. “Coaching the kids and the way they get along, the way we can sit down as a staff and make difficult decisions and all be on the same page…it’s such a blessing this year to have those two Gilman coaches come down and mesh and with the way the kids have played together.
“You couldn’t ask for a better situation.”