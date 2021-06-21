Prep Baseball Division 3 Sectionals: Resiliency helps carry Thorp/Gilman to regional title in first season as co-op

“They don’t give up,” Thorp/Gilman co-coach Dave Kroeplin said of the team. “They fight.”

Thorp/Gilman carried momentum from that come-from-behind win into its regional final matchup at Fall Creek one day later, scoring in each of the first six innings including the first six runs to ultimately earn an 11-5 win. Jack Syryczuk was 2-for-3 with three runs scored while Kade Kroeplin, Rosemeyer, Brayden Boie and Logan Kroeplin had two hits apiece for a balanced offense that is hitting .313 as a team so far this season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have a team full of kids that want the bat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with a runner on second,” Drost said. “You ask anyone on my team and they want the bat. (They’d say) give me the bat, I’ll get it done (and it’s) the same thing on defense.”

Thorp/Gilman opened the season with a 1-3 record that included an 11-1 loss at Eau Claire Regis on May 6. But after that loss to the Ramblers the co-op started to heat up and avenged that loss to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal opponent with a 3-1 win on May 25. Thorp/Giman tied Fall Creek for second in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings during the regular season and has meshed together quicker than could have been expected for a first-year co-op.