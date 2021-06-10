Prep Baseball Division 4 Regionals: Early big innings spark McDonell to quarterfinal victory over Prairie Farm

Two early big innings offensively set the tone for the McDonell baseball team in a 12-1 victory in five innings over Prairie Farm on Thursday in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal contest.
The Macks (9-9) advance to play at Boyceville on Tuesday in the semifinals.
McDonell scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the second to grab a sizable early advantage against the Panthers (5-12).
Tanner Opsal was 2-for-3 with five runs batted in while Noah Hanson and Carter Stelter each added two RBIs for the Macks. Keegan Galvez had three hits and Hanson added two as McDonell won for the third time in four games. McDonell coach Ryan Baier said his team had its best approaches of the season at the plate and got results from it.
“Our guys hit line drives all day long, didn’t pop anything up, took the walks when we needed them, got guys on base," Baier said. "It just started going up and up the ladder from there. Taking sac flies, taking walks, hitting the ball the opposite way. It was phenomenal.”
Hanson threw three scoreless innings on the mound to earn the win, working his way out of early trouble in the first two innings as the bast provided him with plenty of support. The first two batters of the game reached for Prairie Farm before a ball hit to left fielder Brendan Bresina, who made a diving attempt at the catch. The ball rolled out of Bresina's glove as he went to the ground, but the baserunner at second base started returning to the base thinking the ball was caught and Bresina was able to fire a strike for a force out at third base. Hanson struck out the next two batters to escape the threat.
“That runner actually made a good baserunning move, he went back because he thought I caught it," Bresina said of the play. "I dropped it but we ended up getting the force at third so it all worked out in the end.”
A hit and two walks loaded the bases with two outs in the next inning, but Hanson induced an infield fly to escape another threat.
The McDonell bats got off to a hot start in their first chance. Eddie Mittermeyer, Ethan Goulet and Hanson each walked to start the game and Opsal came through with a bases-loaded double to clear the bases and put the Macks up 3-0. Chase Berg followed with a fly to right to advance the runner to third before Aidan Misfeldt plated the run with a sacrifice fly for the fourth run.
Singles by Bresina, Galvez and Mittermeyer loaded the bases with nobody out in the second inning before Goulet delivered a run with a sac fly. Hanson came through with an RBI single and Opsal scored two more with another single to extend the lead with Stelter capping the scoring with his own two-run single.
Hanson added an RBI single in the third and Galvez had one of his own in the fourth. Prairie Farm got on the the board with a run in the fifth but Mittermeyer capped his second inning of relief with a strikeout to end the game.
“It was really a successful day," Hanson said. "We went out there and swung the bat and that’s really what brought us to it.”
The Macks have tripled their win total from 2019 (three) and now turn their attention to a major test versus the Bulldogs. Boyceville is the top-seeded team in the region and the top-ranked Division 4 team in the state. The Bulldogs went 15-1 during the regular season in winning the outright Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship with many key players returning from a trip to the Division 3 state tournament in 2019.
Baier and his team know they will need to be on their game to contend for the victory against the Bulldogs, but are looking forward to the challenge.
“I think we’ve just got to play a complete game," Baier said of the matchup with Boyceville. "It’s got to start with our starting pitcher that day on the mound throwing strikes, getting ground balls and mentally preparing for the task at hand.”