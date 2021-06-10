Prep Baseball Division 4 Regionals: Early big innings spark McDonell to quarterfinal victory over Prairie Farm

Two early big innings offensively set the tone for the McDonell baseball team in a 12-1 victory in five innings over Prairie Farm on Thursday in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal contest.

The Macks (9-9) advance to play at Boyceville on Tuesday in the semifinals.

McDonell scored four runs in the first inning and six more in the second to grab a sizable early advantage against the Panthers (5-12).

Tanner Opsal was 2-for-3 with five runs batted in while Noah Hanson and Carter Stelter each added two RBIs for the Macks. Keegan Galvez had three hits and Hanson added two as McDonell won for the third time in four games. McDonell coach Ryan Baier said his team had its best approaches of the season at the plate and got results from it.

“Our guys hit line drives all day long, didn’t pop anything up, took the walks when we needed them, got guys on base," Baier said. "It just started going up and up the ladder from there. Taking sac flies, taking walks, hitting the ball the opposite way. It was phenomenal.”