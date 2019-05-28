Six runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth helped the Chi-Hi baseball team pull away to an 11-3 victory over Wausau West on Tuesday afternoon in a Division 1 regional semifinal matchup at Gannon Field at Casper Park.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals (14-10) advance to play at fourth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday for a regional title.
Runs were tough to come by for both teams early before the Cardinals broke through in a big way in the fourth. Chi-Hi sent nine batters to the plate in the inning, a frame that included a little bit of everything for the Cardinals. Luke Schemenauer led off with a single before advancing to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Nolan Hutzler. Schemenauer took third on a passed ball and Riley Freid followed with a walk before stealing second to put two in scoring position for Nate Custer. The Chi-Hi senior came through with a run-scoring infield single before Blake Trippler followed with a perfectly executed safety squeeze to push Chi-Hi to a 3-1 advantage.
“Honestly just working hard like we’ve been working all year on this stuff and they executed it to perfection in that inning,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of his team’s fourth inning.
Matt Pomietlo walked and Luke Franz drove in a run with a single to set up Dane Weiland and the Cardinal catcher delivered as he dropped a two-run double into the right centerfield gap to extend the lead to 5-1. Nate Hayes added a two RBI single to cap an inning in which the team was firing on all cylinders.
“That’s exactly what we’ve been practicing and we haven’t had too many of those big innings this year,” Hayes said.
Wausau West cut into the lead with two runs in the fifth to get to within 7-3 before the Cardinals put the game out of reach with four runs in the sixth. Franz drove in a run on an error before Hayes delivered a sacrifice fly and Schemenauer’s third hit of the game plated the team’s final run.
That run support was plenty for the Chi-Hi pitching trio of Griffin Spindler, Leo Burmeister and Logan Erickson who teamed up for seven solid innings. Spindler allowed three runs in five innings to go with four strikeouts to get the win before Burmeister threw 1.1 scoreless innings and Erickson retired the final better to clinch the win.
“It seems like the guys we have, either starting pitchers or guys that coming off the bench, they’re ready,” Steinmetz said. “They’re ready to come in and get outs.”
Schemenauer was 3-for-4 while all nine batters in the Cardinal lineup had at least one hit. Fried drove in the first run of the game for the Cardinals with a single in the second inning before the Warriors responded with a run in the top of the third.
The Cardinals lost their final three Big Rivers Conference games of the regular season, dropping the team from first place in the league into a tie for second with Eau Claire North. But the Cardinals didn’t allow that funk to continue into their postseason opener.
“The way we ended our regular season wasn’t what we wanted at all and it didn’t help us that much and we realized that if we don’t win now that we’re done,” Hayes said.
Chi-Hi now turns its attention to the Red Raiders, a team the Cardinals split a regular season doubleheader with on April 6. It’s win-or-go-home time in the postseason and a Chi-Hi team with 11 seniors including Hayes plans on doing all it can to keep going as long as it can.
“This group of guys has always been playing together and there’s 11 seniors on the team so you know that we have something special,” Hayes said. “We know we have something special and the biggest thing is we play as a family.”