The Thorp baseball team scored a walk-off win over Spring Valley 7-6 before being shut out by Webster 14-0 on Thursday afternoon in a Division 4 sectional final contest at Shell Lake.
The Cardinals started the day with a final at-bat victory as Ryan Stunkel delivered a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to send Thorp one game from state. Stunkel and Isaac Soumis each had two hits in the contest and scored four of the team’s seven runs. Chris Komanec pitched five scoreless innings of relief for Thorp after Spring Valley scored six runs in the top of the second. Thorp scored five runs in the bottom of the third and the score stayed that way until Stunkel’s blast.
Thorp (10-13) had no answer for the defending Division 3 state champion Tigers in the sectional finals as Webster threw a five-inning no hitter and scored in each of the first four innings en route to the state tournament.