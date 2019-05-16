BLOOMER — A pair of five-run innings helped the Bloomer baseball team earn a 11-1 victory over McDonell on Thursday in five innings at Stuckert Field.
Bloomer (10-8) scored five runs in the second and third innings to take control of the nonconference matchup with the Macks (2-14).
Ethan Rothbauer scored on a passed ball in the first inning before the Blackhawks added two more runs in the second on passed balls. Leif Iverson had a sacrifice fly, Ty Davis singled in a run and Cole Schwab doubled home another as a part of the second-inning surge. The Macks also had three errors in the inning and five overall in the contest.
Connor Crane, Avery Macik, Schwab and Kaden Thurmond drove in runs in the third for Bloomer.
Joe Davis started on the mound for the Macks and allowed 11 runs in two-plus innings of work with only three of those runs being earned.
“It was certainly an adjustment for a little while,” Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann said of facing the softer-tossing, strike-throwing Davis. “You go through a varsity season and you’re going to see a wide range of guys with different styles and we just talk about approach and the more simple the approach, the more success you’re going to have to adapt and adjust to that. I think we sat back a little better (as the game went on) and put together some pretty good swings.”
It was more than enough run support for Schwab on the mound as the sophomore struck out 10 while allowing one earned run in five innings in his last outing before the postseason.
“That was Cole being Cole,” Gehrmann said of his starter. “Cole’s been rock solid all year, it just so mattered that today was his day to pitch.”
Schwab was coming off a strong start last Saturday in Spooner where he allowed one run in six innings while striking out eight in a 1-0 defeat.
“We wanted to get his pitch count up there and extend him,” Gehrmann said. “He did what he did. He stayed around the zone (and) as the game got going he found his curveball in the third inning. He’s pretty tough when he’s got a two-pitch combination going.”
Tanner Opsal had two hits including a double and Kendren Gullo added a double of his own for the Macks, who plated their run in the fourth when Gullo scored on a fielder’s choice from Efe Selvitopu.
Opsal struck out three while allowing no runs in two innings of relief.
“It’s the story of what we’ve done all year,” McDonell coach Ryan Baier said. “It’s just big inning here, big inning there. Pitchers throw strikes, we don’t make plays and it leads to what happened tonight.
“(It’s a) young team, a young group. I keep going back to it. I’m just hoping we can take that next step sooner rather than later.”
Thursday’s defeat brings McDonell’s regular season to a close. The Macks return to action as a No. 5 seed in the Division 4 playoffs on Thursday, May 23 at No. 4 Prairie Farm. The Macks defeated the Panthers 3-1 on Monday and Baier is hopeful the team will take confidence from that win going into the regional quarterfinal rematch.
“I’m hoping that we can come out and play a clean game and hopefully we can come out on top,” Baier said of the matchup.
The Blackhawks still have four regular season games scheduled, beginning Saturday with a home Heart O’North Conference doubleheader with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser before ending with nonconference road games at Eau Claire Regis on Monday and Altoona on Tuesday. Bloomer is a No. 2 seed in the Division 3 playoffs and hosts No. 7 Cameron in the regional quarterfinals.
“I think everybody’s searching for consistency,” Gehrmann said. “We’re proven that we can put some winning streaks together and (we’re) just finding that consistent approach. The number one thing it ultimately starts with is the pitching and defense. When you can throw guys on the mound starting with Cole (Schwab) to lead your staff in the postseason, when he’s on the mound we’re going to have a good chance every game.
“We’ve got a few guys behind him that have been pretty efficient pitchers as well. If we start by throwing the ball really well and picking it up and fielding it behind them, we’re going to give ourselves chances. You get into a playoff situation, that’s all you can ask for.”
If the Blackhawks advance in the postseason, the team could receive a lift in the form of the return of shortstop Zach Ruf. The four-year starter Ruf has missed the past few weeks with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder after a collision during a game against Hayward earlier in the season.
In Ruf’s absence Gehrmann has been pleased with the way his young roster has played.
“I think our conference, especially at the top (with) the top four or five teams are so competitive this year that, I really think that’s going to help prepare us for the postseason,” Gehrmann said. “I don’t think we’re going to see any pitching we haven’t seen or any lineups we haven’t faced or anything of that nature.
“We’ve just got to take care of ourselves and go play some good ball.”