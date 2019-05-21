The first two batters went down without an issue.
Two singles and a home run later signaled things to come.
Eau Claire North pounded out 16 hits and knocked off the Chi-Hi baseball team 16-6 in six innings on Tuesday at Casper Park.
“North is the best hitting team we’ve seen so far,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said. “They squared the ball up almost every time.”
The Chi-Hi loss gives River Falls an outright Big Rivers Conference title.
Chi-Hi (13-9, 9-2) will have a rematch on Thursday at Eau Claire North looking to claim a second place finish in the conference but the Huskies (17-4, 8-3) will look to tie the Cardinals as runner-up.
Griffin Spindler was on the mound for the Cardinals looking to continue his strong pitching this season. The attack the strike zone approach from Spindler has proven to be effective throughout the year but the Huskies were aggressive early in counts looking for a pitch to hit.
After a strikeout and groundout Spindler gave up a single to North’s Sam Stange. Anthony Pogodzinski added another hit before Gabriel Richardson lifted a ball deep into left that cleared the fence giving the Huskies an early 3-0 lead.
North added two runs on four hits in the second as Stange drove in two after three straight singles had loaded the bases.
“Our kids have been taking really good approaches,” Eau Claire North coach Robert Johnson said. “They work deep in counts, they hit with two strikes, Sam Stange has been leading us all year out of that three hole (in the lineup).”
Chi-Hi cut into its deficit to three after Dane Weiland doubled in two runs after back-to-back walks put two runners on but North added three runs in both the third and fourth innings to pull away.
Two singles led off the fourth, then Pogodzinski doubled to score one followed by Richardson scoring two with single. Stange lined a three-run home run to the left center gap to go up 11-2 in the fifth. The Huskies added five more runs in the sixth off just two hits as Chi-Hi pitchers walked six batters in the inning.
Chi-Hi scored twice in the fifth and sixth innings. Luke Schemenauer plated two runs with two-out single in the fifth and Dane Weiland drove a run in the sixth with single as two errors and a walk put runners on.
After starting 9-0 in the Big Rivers, Chi-Hi has dropped its last two games. Although the competition has increased in the final two weeks of the regular season with matchups against River Falls and Eau Claire North, Steinmetz said he felt his team hasn’t played with the same edge they carried throughout season.
“I think our mental approach is starting to waver a little bit,” Steinmetz said. “I don’t think we were really locked in tonight. We’re hot and cold and tonight we were cold.”
Chi-Hi will close the regular season on Thursday at Eau Claire North and the Cardinals can claim sole possession of second place but a loss to place them in a tie with the Huskies. A win will cap off a strong conference season but Steinmetz is hoping it will also provide some momentum as the team readies to play Wausau West in a Division 1 regional semifinal next Tuesday.
“We have to go back to work on Wednesday, work our butts off (in practice),” Steinmetz said. “The North game (on Thursday) we want to use that as a boost for the regional on Tuesday.”
Weiland led the offense with a double in a 3-for-3 day at the plate while driving in three. Luke Franz scored twice, Schemenauer ended his day with two runs batted in and Nate Hayes added a double.
Richardson drove in seven on four hits and Stange also had four hits with six runs batted in.