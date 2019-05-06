The approach on the mound for the Chi-Hi baseball team’s pitching staff has been simple.
Be consistent. Throw strikes. Let a strong defense behind you get outs.
That gameplan has pushed the Cardinals to the top of the Big Rivers Conference entering the final few weeks of the regular season.
Chi-Hi (12-5, 8-0) begins this week tied with River Falls for first in the league with a pair of matchups looming next week. The pitching staff has been a big reason for the success of the Cardinals, allowing more than six runs just twice since opening the season with a 13-11 defeat at Holmen on April 2.
Senior Nate Custer has emerged as the team’s ace while Griffin Spindler has been among those younger arms to log plenty of quality innings.
“It’s a cliché to say we preach it (efficiency) but we really hope they’re efficient,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of his staff.
Custer made a commitment to weight lifting during the winter and has seen the results this spring. The senior has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his four conference starts including a pair of complete-game shutouts.
“We really hoped someone would step up and take that (number) one spot this year and he grabbed it and he’s running with it. It’s pretty awesome,” Steinmetz said of Custer. “He has not exceeded my expectations. I’ve always seen great things from him, but just flashes. Now it’s more consistent.”
Custer, a UW-Whitewater football commit, said the added strength has also given himself more confidence and stamina to pitch deeper into games.
Some new faces behind Custer have been able to provide quality innings and add depth. Junior Griffin Spindler has excelled as a strike thrower in his first full season of varsity baseball, pitching at least five innings in all four of his conference starts.
Steinmetz has coached Spindler dating back to his time in youth baseball and said he’s always had the reputation of being an efficient hurler.
“His arrow is up. He is doing all the right things and he believes,” Steinmetz said.
Most recently Spindler threw all seven innings in Chi-Hi’s 4-3 win at Eau Claire Memorial last Thursday, striking out a pair while walking just two batters. One of the big reasons for the team’s success and confidence to throw strikes lies in its defense, a veteran group the arms know they can count on in any situation.
“The defense is ridiculous behind us,” Spindler said. “Last week against (Eau Claire) Memorial, that was the reason I was able to throw the whole game. The last play (of the game) was a rocket to (Nolan) Hutzler and he made a great play, and that’s what has been able to let me do what I’ve been able to do.”
Spindler has even received advice from Detroit Tigers pitcher and Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann, whose father is a family friend. The advice from the two-time All-Star was simple, yet in line with his team’s philosophy — throw strikes.
“I’m not blowing it by anyone this year,” Spindler said. “I’m throwing lots of strikes and that’s what I’ve been trying to do. That’s what I’ve been coached to do and I’m not going to throw it past anybody. I’m not throwing 90 (mph). I just throw strikes and let them hit into outs.”
Leo Burmeister picked up a victory in relief against Menomonie on April 16 while Blake Trippler tossed a quality start in a 3-2 defeat to Marshfield on Saturday.
The Cardinals are idle from league play this week and return to action at Gannon Field at Casper Park this Saturday with a doubleheader against Stevens Point. The Panthers enter Tuesday leading the Wisconsin Valley Conference and were ranked 10th in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings. Both the Cardinals and Panthers are in the same sectional, so this weekend’s two games could be important for postseason seeding purposes.
Chi-Hi jumps back into league play on Tuesday, May 14 at home against River Falls before the teams meet again two days later in River Falls. The Cardinals conclude the regular season by hosting Eau Claire North on May 21 before playing the Huskies at Carson Park in Eau Claire on May 23.
“I know River (Falls) is going to come hammering at us and so is (Eau Claire) North,” Steinmetz said. “They’re two great, well-coached teams and they find ways to win. I’m trying that to instill that into my guys. You watch these teams, you can learn things from other teams. They’re hard outs.”
The team will spend this week fine tuning its fundamentals, knowing they’ll need to be at their best with some high-profile opponents on the horizon.
“The couple games that we’ve been caught up in and that we’ve lost in we haven’t been able to execute the little things,” Custer said. “I think taking this time to work on those things and work them out some more and communicate on some more things we want to do is going to be very beneficial.”