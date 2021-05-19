Prep Baseball: Fall Creek edges McDonell in soggy pitcher's duel in extra innings

Noah Hanson and Brandon Jaenke were on their game Tuesday evening.
Even Mother Nature had a tough time slowing them down.
The starting pitchers for the McDonell and Fall Creek baseball teams traded outs and scoreless innings before some late action led the Crickets to a 2-1 victory over the Macks in eight innings on a soggy Gannon Field at Casper Park.
Hanson struck out 11 while allowing two earned runs in 7.2 innings on the mound for the Macks, matching a stellar effort from the Fall Creek starter Jaenke as he went 6.1 innings and struck out 10 in allowing one unearned run.
"That's two of the best in the conference right there going head-to-head and they both showed it tonight I think," McDonell coach Ryan Baier said of the pitching matchup between Hanson and Jaenke. "Jaenke threw a heck of a game and Noah matched him pitch for pitch all the way through. A couple errors here and there for both teams to get runs across and that was pretty much your scoring."
Jaenke opened the fifth inning with a triple and was later driven in by Logan Gilles to put the Crickets on the scoreboard first. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when the Macks mounted a rally. Tanner Opsal reached base on an error with one out and moved up to second on a passed ball before Ethan Goulet drew a walk to two on. Eddie Mittermeyer reached on a throwing error which allowed Opsal to score, Goulet to advnace to third and Mittermeyer to move up to second.
That was the final batter Jaenke faced as he reached the pitch limit and Lucas Costley entered the game in a pressure situation and came through for the Crickets with a strikeout and groundout to escape the threat with the game still tied.
Parker Coach singled with one out, moved up to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Jack Riemenschneider to give the Crickets a 2-1 lead in the eighth in what was Hanson's final batter of the night. Joe Davis entered the game after Hanson reached his pitch limit and retired the final Fall Creek batter to send the game to the bottom of the ninth at 2-1.
Aidan Misfeldt drew a one-out walk, but Costley struck out the final two batters of the game to seal the win for the Crickets.
Coach had three hits in the game for Fall Creek.
Tanner Opsal and Chase Berg had the only two hits of the night for the Macks with Opsal roping a double to open the bottom of the fifth and Berg legging out an infield single to open the sixth.
Tuesday's game was a sharp contrast to McDonell's contest one day earlier when the Macks and Osseo-Fairchild combined for 25 runs and 22 hits in a 13-12 McDonell victory on Monday night.
"That's just the beauty of the game. It's just baseball," Baier said. "The bounces you get one night to the plays you make the next night. I think (assistant coach) Randy (Baier) said it in the dugout, last night you play one of your worst games all year and get a win then you come out and play one of your best games of the year and you lose. It is what it is. You win some, you lose some."
As the Western Cloverbelt moves into the second half of the league schedule, the race for the top spot is as tight as ever with a four-way tie for the league lead after Tuesday's action with Altoona, Fall Creek, Eau Claire Regis and Thorp/Gilman each with a 5-2 record in league play and the Macks not far back at 4-4.
For a team that had just one conference win in 2019, it's a position the Macks are excited to be in as they look for more.
"Two years ago you come into this game and we're just looking to do the little things right," Baier said. "I think now to where we are in the season and to what we've shown, we're wanting to go and compete and win a game like this."