Prep Baseball: Fall Creek edges McDonell in soggy pitcher's duel in extra innings

That was the final batter Jaenke faced as he reached the pitch limit and Lucas Costley entered the game in a pressure situation and came through for the Crickets with a strikeout and groundout to escape the threat with the game still tied.

Parker Coach singled with one out, moved up to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI single by Jack Riemenschneider to give the Crickets a 2-1 lead in the eighth in what was Hanson's final batter of the night. Joe Davis entered the game after Hanson reached his pitch limit and retired the final Fall Creek batter to send the game to the bottom of the ninth at 2-1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aidan Misfeldt drew a one-out walk, but Costley struck out the final two batters of the game to seal the win for the Crickets.

Coach had three hits in the game for Fall Creek.

Tanner Opsal and Chase Berg had the only two hits of the night for the Macks with Opsal roping a double to open the bottom of the fifth and Berg legging out an infield single to open the sixth.

Tuesday's game was a sharp contrast to McDonell's contest one day earlier when the Macks and Osseo-Fairchild combined for 25 runs and 22 hits in a 13-12 McDonell victory on Monday night.