Prep Baseball: Four-run seventh helps Bloomer edge McDonell, run win streak to 20 in a row

“We came in with a senior that hasn’t pitched a whole lot this year and he threw his tail off for us tonight," McDonell coach Ryan Baier said of Davis. "(He) threw strikes, did what we asked of him. He’ll admit he got into a few high pitch counts early in a few innings which probably could’ve let him stay in the game in the seventh but I’m proud of him for going out there and competing against a very good Division 2 team who in my opinion should be a one seed (in the playoffs) in that side of the bracket with the caliber of ball they’ve been playing.”

This year's game is a nonconference matchup, but beginning next season the Macks and Blackhawks will meet twice per year as Bloomer moves into the Western Cloverbelt Conference and Altoona departs for the Middle Border Conference.

McDonell opens the Division 4 playoffs as a No. 4 seed on Thursday afternoon when the Macks host No. 5 seed Prairie Farm in the regional quarterfinals. The winner will have a tough test waiting in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, June 15 in the form of the top seeded and state's top-ranked team in Boyceville.