LAKE HALLIE — The McDonell baseball team trailed by seven runs early, but overcame that deficit to score a 14-12 win over Stanley-Boyd on Friday afternoon at Sippel Field.
The Macks (1-4, 1-4) were behind 10-3 entering the bottom of the third, but scored 11 of the game’s final 13 runs including a four-run sixth inning to take the lead to give first-year McDonell coach Ryan Baier his first victory.
Tanner Opsal reached on an error to open the bottom of the sixth and later scored from third on a throw to second base on Chase Berg’s steal to tie the game at 11. Ethan Goulet followed by dumping a two-strike base hit into the outfield to plate Berg and give the Macks their first lead of the game.
Noah Hanson later added a pair of key insurance runs with an opposite field double to right, extending the McDonell lead to 14-11.
“To have two freshmen (Goulet and Hanson) come through like that in a clutch situation...Ethan comes up, gets down 2-2 in the count, situational hitting, the infield is in and he did what he needed to do. He put the bat on the ball,” Baier said. “Good things happen when you put the bat on the ball and I’ve been preaching that to these kids all throughout the year.”
Those two runs proved to be important, as the Orioles (0-7, 0-5) would not go down without a fight.
Noah Gillingham started the seventh inning with a booming double to center field. The senior later stole third, then crossed the plate on a passed ball to bring the Orioles to within two. Carter Vait walked after Gillingham’s double and eventually moved to third. But the Macks and relief pitcher Kendren Gullo retired the final three batters to seal the victory.
“We’re still young and we’re inexperienced and we just haven’t seen a lot of situations yet and we’re just struggling to adapt when things don’t go perfectly for us right now,” Stanley-Boyd coach Tyler Kopplin said. “We’re struggling to improvise and do things on the fly.”
Stanley-Boyd opened the game with four runs in the first, two coming on a single from Logan Delkamp before Collin Kaz plated two later on. McDonell came back with three runs in its first at-bat, two from Gullo before a Tanner Opsal groundout cut the gap to one at 4-3 after one.
The Orioles added added five runs in the second inning and one in third. Vait plated two with a single as a part of the frame and Brady Potaczek added a sacrifice fly in the third. McDonell started its comeback with three runs in the third before four in the fourth.
“When you go down 10-3 a lot of teams, especially a team as young as we are, guys get down on themselves,” Baier said. “I think we made a couple errors, we were walking guys — just things that lead to getting down in games. I told them we’ve got to pick our heads up and good teams battle back and we had a lot of game left. That’s exactly what we did.”
Hanson finished 2-for-5 with three runs scored, three runs batted in and the key double. Berg added two hits while Gullo, Opsal, Berg and Clemett Matthews drove in two runs apiece.
Gillingham had a pair of doubles and scored five runs, reaching base in all five of his at-bats. Vait and Delkamp each had two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in and Kaz had three RBIs for the game.
Gullo picked up the win in relief, tossing three innings and allowing a pair of unearned runs while striking out five.
“That was probably our main factor there,” Baier said of Gullo’s pitching. “Our number one (pitcher) Kendren, our only junior on the team came through and willed us to a victory I would say.”
McDonell just missed out on its first win of the season on Thursday, falling 4-3 at Cadott. The Macks host Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.
“This one feels good. I definitely will never forget this one,” Baier, a 2012 McDonell graduate, said of his first coaching win. “You always remember your first varsity win like that. I’ll remember this one, celebrate this one but we’ll get right back to work. I’m happy for the kids. They needed this win, they deserved this win and they’ve been putting in a lot of hard work with playing in games and practice.”
The Orioles remain winless on the young season, but have been competitive in league play with the team’s five Western Cloverbelt defeats coming by a combined 10 runs. Stanley-Boyd hosts Gilman on Monday before welcoming in Altoona on Tuesday.
“We keep telling them we’re close, we’re close, we’re close and at some point we have to make that jump,” Kopplin said. “I told them at a certain point in the season we go from being close to just not being good (if we were to keep losing) and that point of the season is getting close. They’re all saying the right things and trying to do the right things. I think we’re going to get there.”