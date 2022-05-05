Prep Baseball: Harings' two-run single helps Chi-Hi push past Menomonie

The Chi-Hi baseball team scored the final three runs in a 4-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Menomonie on Thursday afternoon at Casper Park.

Gunnar Harings gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning with a two-run single before Chi-Hi doubled the lead one inning later when Grady Fredrick drove home Gavin Goodman with an RBI double.

Seven different players had at least one hit for the Cardinals (5-4, 4-2) led by a 2-for-3 effort from Karson Bowe. Chi-Hi grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dawson Goodman scored from third on a passed ball with a head-first slide at the plate after opening the inning with a single, advancing to second on a stolen base before moving to third on an error.

Harings' two-run single came with two outs to score Bowe and Brady Johnson after they both moved into scoring position on a passed ball.

“Gunnar has really been working on his swing. We’ve been working on him all year long," Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said. "He’s not happy with how things were going with him at the plate and tonight he did a great job on that. It was a great confidence booster for him.”

Trevor Bowe pitched into the seventh inning for Chi-Hi, scattering three hits and two walks across 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Jakeb LaQuia earned the save, walking the first batter he faced before getting a ground ball to shortstop for a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

“He’s a competitor," Steinmetz said of LeQuia. "He’s a fun kid to coach, he really is.”

Menomonie (0-8, 0-7) grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning. Sam Anderson walked with one out and scored from third on an error before Jack Drout drove home Caleb Rynes on an RBI single with two outs and maintained the lead until the fourth.

“That’s baseball. They got two-out hits and early in the game we were able to get our two-out hits and later in the game we hit balls at people and set out of our approach a little bit and they took advantage," Menomonie coach Zach Slowiak said.

Treysen Witt pitched six innings for the Mustangs, striking out a pair of batters.

“Treysen Witt’s a great pitcher. He’s a bulldog for us, a really good leader for us," Slowiak said. "He is kind of one of the Mount Rushmore boys for Menomonie baseball. He works really hard, a great leader, a great baseball player but on top of that a great person and a really, really good teammate. Kahne Johnson called a great game behind the plate and Trey made it easy on him.”

Chi-Hi earned a 12-0 win in five innings over the Mustangs on Tuesday, buoyed by a nine-run fifth inning to break the game open.

“I think the first four innings of this game were very similar," Slowiak said comparing the two games. "I think Isiah Birt gave us a great chance to win that game and defensively we were playing great and then a couple miscues. Just kinda got out of Menomonie baseball for a little bit which is pitching and defense and then we struggled. I was really happy with our approach Tuesday and Thursday. I thought offensively we did what we needed to do and didn’t always take advantage of our opportunities.”

The Mustangs play at Ashland on Friday before returning to Big Rivers play on Monday in Rice Lake.

Chi-Hi plays a doubleheader at Marshfield on Saturday before traveling to New Richmond on Tuesday. Saturday's doubleheader will give the Cardinals a chance to dig deeper into its depth chart of arms after starters Easton Bobb and Bowe earned wins during the week.

“I think at times we’re a really, really good team and at times we’re a so-so team," Steinmetz said. "I just think we have to put it all together. We just don’t put it all together in games. If we did we’d probably be kinda scary.”

