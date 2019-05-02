EAU CLAIRE — Down to its final out the Chi-Hi baseball team remain composed.
Trailing 2-1 in the seventh with runners on second and third Nate Hayes lined a double into an outfield gap to plate the tying and go-ahead run.
Hayes later scored to go up two and the Cardinals escaped a jam in the bottom of the inning to knock off Eau Claire Memorial 4-3 at Carson Park on Thursday.
“All year somebody steps up and it just seems to be happening,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said. “ (Eau Claire Memorial pitcher Kaden) Kohlhepp had us twisted up all game and Nate Hayes was there for the rescue.”
Hayes had just gotten back from a school trip to Florida earlier on Thursday afternoon and his timing was once again effective coming up with the big hit for the Cardinals (12-3, 8-0).
“It just felt great. It’s what we’ve been preaching all the time, hit it to that right-center gap and that’s what I did and it worked out,” Hayes said.
Griffin Spindler took the mound in the seventh as the Old Abes top of the lineup came to bat for the fourth time against the junior pitcher.
After a groundout to first, Eau Claire Memorial had back-to-back singles from the No. 1 and 2 hitters.
Following a wild pitch to advance runners to second and third, Kohlhepp lined a shot to second where Luke Franz made the play throwing him out but a run scored and the tying runner moved to third.
Cooper Kapanke came to the plate for the Old Abes looking for his third hit of the game and he grounded out sharply to the shortstop to end the game.
Nolan Hutzler made the one-hop play and threw high to first but Hayes came down with the ball and landed on the base to end the game giving Chi-Hi eight Big Rivers Conference wins in eight games played.
“We don’t ever get negative in the dugout, we’re always just up and ready to go,” Hayes said. “Whenever something happens we keep our head up until the game is over.”
Tied at a run apiece in the sixth, the Cardinals ruined their best scoring opportunity. Austin Sykora led off the inning by dropping a single over the second baseman’s head. Matt Pomietlo was looking to offer a sacrifice bunt but he reached as the second basemen covering first on the play couldn’t come up with the ball.
Luke Franz came to bat with two on and he looked to move the runner over but he bunted the ball into the air. Sykora was caught straying too far from second and he was doubled off. The inning ended with Pomietlo getting caught stealing trying to get into scoring position with Dane Weiland batting.
Eau Claire Memorial took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth when Jack Fentress laced a solo home run over the left field fence to go up 2-1.
Weiland was caught looking to start the seventh with Kohlhepp still on the mound and having held the Cardinals to two hits up to that point. Nolan Hutzler followed with the second walk of the game for Kohlhepp. Riley Fried grounded into a 1-6 fielder’s choice for the second out. Kohlhepp grazed Luke Schemenauer in the next at-bat to put two runners on and bring Hayes to the plate.
“These guys have a knack for that,” Steinmetz said of his team coming up clutch. “They’ve a knack and they’ve always had it. Since they were little kids they’ve had a knack for it.”
Kohlhepp kept the Chi-Hi batters off balance for a majority of the game. The Cardinals didn’t get their second hit until Sykora’s single in the sixth. Weiland made him pay for an early mistake as the senior catcher gave the Cardinals and early lead in the first inning with a blast to left field for a solo home run.
Eau Claire Memorial tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Singles by Mitch Voller and Kapanke put runners on first and second with two outs. Fentress roped a single through the infield to score Voller.
Spindler did his best to keep the Old Abes off the scoreboard after that. He stranded two runners on base in both the third and fourth innings as he worked to contact allowing his defense behind him make plays. Spindler tossed a complete game with two strikeouts. He allowed nine hits, two earned runs and walked two.
“He’s really coming into his own,” Steinemtz said of Spindler. “He doesn’t throw overly hard but he hits spots. He’s efficient, he throws strikes.”
The Cardinals managed four hits in the contest as Weiland homered and Hayes doubled. Nate Custer and Sykora had the other two hits.
Voller and Kapanke each had two hits for the Old Abes. Fentness had a home run as part of a two-hit day and he drove in two.
Kohlhepp suffered the loss giving up three earned runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Chi-Hi stayed unbeaten in the Big Rivers as it has swept season series with Hudson, Menomonie, Rice Lake and Eau Claire Memorial. Up next the Cardinals play at doubleheader at nonconference opponent Marshfield on Saturday. Chi-Hi returns to conference play on May 14 when the Cardinals host River Falls, which entered Thursday at 6-0 in league play.
“Believing you’re going to win,” Steinmetz said of the key to the strong start. “You really have to believe you’re going to win. These guys have it, they do have it.”