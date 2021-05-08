Prep Baseball: Jacobsen's game in opener helps Chi-Hi split doubleheader with New Richmond

The Chi-Hi baseball team has had to dig deeper into its stockpile of arms in recent games and those players have been up to the task.
The Cardinals received another sterling performance on the mound Saturday as Will Jacobsen was strong as Chi-Hi split a doubleheader with New Richmond, winning the first game 10-0 in five innings before falling 10-1 in game two.
Jacobsen provided five sterling innings to start the doubleheader, scattering one hit and one walk across 45 pitches with three strikeouts. The defense also had Jacobsen's back by turning three double plays to keep the Tigers from moving a position player past first base in the entire game.
The lefty Jacobsen was also strong for the Cardinals last weekend in a 2-1 victory over Marshfield, allowing one earned run while striking out six in a 2-1 victory. Three crooked-number innings gave Jacobsen all the run support he would need as Chi-Hi scored three in the first and five in the third before adding two in the fifth to close out the win.
"This is his second great outing," Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of Jacobsen. "His first was excellent also. He's very efficient hitting spots like we ask him and he's practicing. He worked a lot in the offseason and it's starting to come together for him and it's fun to watch."
Caleb Gardow started the scoring with a two-run double before Grady Fredrick later a run with a single as the first five batters of the game reached base on hits. Karson Bowe, Brady Johnson, Brady Johnson, Gavin Goodman and Ben Steinmetz crossed the plate in the third to lengthen the lead before an RBI single from Goodman scored Keyeski and Caleb Gardow plated Michael Maurer with his third hit of the game to end it.
"We can hit and hitting is contagious, like the old saying goes it's contagious and our lineup is a pretty solid lineup from top to bottom," coach Steinmetz said. "A lot of times you get to that five-six (spot) in the order and it falls off. Ours really doesn't and it's kinda neat and we're working on things in practice, we're trying different approaches and we're throwing a lot of things at these kids in a short amount of time. We haven't even been into a full month of the season yet and these guys have gotten a lot thrown at them in a short period of time and they're very coachable and they're really giving us everything they got and sometimes it gets a little bit overwhelming for them, a little bit exhausting but they come right back and say lets try it again.
"It's a good thing to have."
The Tigers flipped the script in the second game with four in the fourth and three in the seventh to earn the split. Easton Bobb started the second game for the Cardinals and was able to minimize the damage in early innings as he stranded the bases loaded in the first and two on in the second before running into further damage later on. Bobb allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts and zero walks before Brady Johnson pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs with a strikeout.
Gardow doubled and Fredrick drove in a run for the Cardinals (5-3) in the second game.
"I think the big thing right now is we've got a couple sore arms, so to call on guys and for them to step up and get on the mound and pitching means a lot," coach Steinmetz said of his pitching staff. "Even the second game, the game got away from us a little bit and guys were saying 'yeah, give me the ball. I'll pitch' which is a pretty cool thing to have on the team."
The start of the season has been jam-packed with games for the Cardinals and gets no sparser this week. Chi-Hi has won three of its first four games in Big Rivers Conference play after splitting a doubleheader with River Falls on April 29 and taking both games against Rice Lake last Tuesday and Thursday. The Cardinals also split a home doubleheader with Marshfield on May 1 and face another four-game week with a game at Eau Claire North on Tuesday before hosting the Huskies Thursday and playing a doubleheader at Stevens Point next Saturday.