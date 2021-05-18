Prep Baseball: Krista's walk-off single lifts Chi-Hi past Menomonie

Runs were at a premium on Tuesday.

But when the Chi-Hi baseball team needed one most, the Cardinals came through.

Owen Krista’s walk-off single delivered the lone run of the game in a 1-0 victory over Menomonie on Tuesday afternoon at Casper Park. Krista’s hard-hit winner took a high bounce away from Menomonie shortstop Lucas Smith, allowing Karson Bowe to score from third base.

Bowe opened the inning with a walk and advanced all the way to second on a throwing error on Brady Johnson’s sacrifice bunt attempt, which moved Johnson to second base.

That was the only run scored in the game as starting pitchers Leo Burmeister and Reed Styer both pitched strong for their respective teams.

Burmeister struck out 14 batters for Chi-Hi (7-6, 4-3) while scattering three hits. The senior hurler set down the last 14 Menomonie batters he faced and kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard until Krista and the offense could deliver the only run they would need.

“He shoved tonight. He hammered the zone,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of Burmeister. “He was right around that 20 first-pitch strikes (mark) every game and he’s what the stats say. He’s our number one. He goes out and hammers the strike zone.”