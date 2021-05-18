Prep Baseball: Krista's walk-off single lifts Chi-Hi past Menomonie

Runs were at a premium on Tuesday.
But when the Chi-Hi baseball team needed one most, the Cardinals came through.
Owen Krista’s walk-off single delivered the lone run of the game in a 1-0 victory over Menomonie on Tuesday afternoon at Casper Park. Krista’s hard-hit winner took a high bounce away from Menomonie shortstop Lucas Smith, allowing Karson Bowe to score from third base.
Bowe opened the inning with a walk and advanced all the way to second on a throwing error on Brady Johnson’s sacrifice bunt attempt, which moved Johnson to second base.
That was the only run scored in the game as starting pitchers Leo Burmeister and Reed Styer both pitched strong for their respective teams.
Burmeister struck out 14 batters for Chi-Hi (7-6, 4-3) while scattering three hits. The senior hurler set down the last 14 Menomonie batters he faced and kept the Mustangs off the scoreboard until Krista and the offense could deliver the only run they would need.
“He shoved tonight. He hammered the zone,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of Burmeister. “He was right around that 20 first-pitch strikes (mark) every game and he’s what the stats say. He’s our number one. He goes out and hammers the strike zone.”
Styer was also stellar, scattering three hits and one walk through the first six innings before running into trouble in the seventh for Menomonie.
“We’ve had some close games and we’ve had some where we’ve had a couple of rough innings,” Menomonie coach Mike King said of the season thus far. “Today I thought we played pretty good baseball. I thought Reed threw a phenomenal game (and) did exactly what we needed him to do. Anytime you can go seven innings and 80 pitches that’s definitely something that’s important. Very pleased with his outing and encouraged by the way we played today.”
Teig Perlberg had two of Chi-Hi’s three hits in the game. Treysen Witt, Evan Sisko and Brigs Richartz each had a hit for the Mustangs (1-9, 0-5) with all three coming in the first three innings before Burmeister fully settled in.
Chi-Hi was coming off a split at Stevens Point on Saturday after falling in a pair of Big Rivers games last week to conference-leading Eau Claire North by a combined three runs. Michael Maurer pitched well for the Cardinals in a 6-4 win at Stevens Point.
“He finally pitched like he could against (Stevens) Point and got the win. I was so happy for him,” Steinmetz said of Maurer. “But we gave him runs, he had run support.”
Chi-Hi is grouped with Wisconsin Valley Conference schools D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wausau East, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids in its Division 1 regional, so any nonconference games against those teams take on additional importance come postseason seeding time.
The Cardinals have already split doubleheaders with Marshfield and the Panthers and following Thursday’s game at Menomonie the Cardinals welcome Wausau West to Casper Park on Friday.
Chi-Hi has won games with plenty of runs and won with a few.
On Tuesday one was enough and their coach didn’t mind.
“You swallow your pride sometimes and win it ugly sometimes. Win it pretty, I don’t care, a W is a W,” Steinmetz said.