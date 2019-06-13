{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior Wyatt Viegut was named to the East Lakeland All-Conference first team for the 2019 baseball season.

Junior Jarred Jiskra made the second team for the Knights.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell finished the season at 7-6 getting a win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal before falling in a regional semifinal contest to Chequamegon.

Bruce's Kevin Brockman was named the player of the year.

East Lakeland All-Conference

First Team—Kevin Brockman, senior, Bruce; Ethan Martin, senior, Flambeau; Carter Verdegan, senior, Flambeau; Hunter Frahm, senior, Northwood; Jarek Nelson, senior, Prairie Farm; Bailey Blanchard, senior, Clear Lake; McCormick Davison, senior, Cameron; Josh Halverson, sophomore, Cameron; Connor Checkalski, senior, Bruce; Wyatt Viegut, senior, Lake Holcombe/Cornell.

Second Team—Jarred Jiskra, junior, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Alex Brost, senior, Flambeau; Payton Wiemer, senior; Flambeau; Ben Henson, senior, Northwood; Tyler Glaser, senior, Prairie Farm; Mark Daniels, junior, Cameron; Logan Saldana, junior, Birchwood; Kurtis Chafer, senior, Bruce; Ben Kopacz, sophomore, Flambeau; Logan Baribeau, senior, Cameron.

Honorable Mention—Sawyer Gerber, junior, Bruce; Dusty Harren, junior, Prairie Farm; Alex St. John, sophomore, Clear Lake; Tyler Smith, senior, Flambeau; Preston Herricks, sophomore, Birchwood; Connor Beissel, junior, Winter; Ashton Waite, freshman, Cameron; Jackson Fuller, sophomore, Clear Lake; Zach Kopacz, senior, Flambeau; Dan Brockman, sophomore, Bruce.

Player of the Year—Kevin Brockman, Bruce.

