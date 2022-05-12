Prep Baseball: Late runs help New Richmond double up Chi-Hi

Some days it's just not your day.

Thursday was one of those days for the Chi-Hi baseball team.

A tough third inning made for a hole too challenging to dig out of as New Richmond earned an 8-4 victory over the Cards at Casper Park.

New Richmond (11-7, 5-5) scored four times in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead. Chi-Hi (8-5, 5-3) was able to notch single-run tallies in the third and fifth inning before the Tigers put the game out of reach with three runs in the top of the seventh.

“We had some uncharacteristic mistakes and we’ve just got to clean them up and it’s a way better game if we clean that up,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said of the third inning. “Now I’m not taking anything away from New Richmond. They’re well coached and they’re a good team.”

The Tigers had 10 hits in the win, led by a 3-for-4 effort from Max Kretovics as he drove in three runs and had a double. Two of those runs came on that double in the seventh inning to help New Richmond add cushion. Dom LaDuke was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one run batted in and a double and was a tough out in both matchups this week.

Dawson and Gavin Goodman provided plenty of traffic on the bases atop the lineup for the Cardinals. Dawson had two hits, scored two runs and stole two bases out of the leadoff spot while his older brother Gavin had two hits, stole two bases, reached once on a walk and drove in a run.

Grady Fredrick came off the bench in the seventh inning to blast a towering two-run home run after Brady Johnson singled. Chi-Hi had seven hits for the game, but many more hard-hit balls were hit right at Tigers defenders or snagged on tough plays.

“We had some at-em balls, we had some really well hit balls hit right at those guys and that’s baseball. No getting around it," Steinmetz said. "We’ve been around the game long enough to know sometimes things are going to go wrong and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Alex Gunter earned the win on the mound for the Tigers, scattering five hits, two earned runs (one earned) and one walk across five innings before Jackson Altena pitched the final two innings to earn the save. New Richmond wasted no time grabbing an early lead as Drew Effertz led off the game with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on an error. George Schroeder drove in the first of his two for the game a few batters later on an RBI single.

The schedule stays tough for the Cardinals in the coming week-plus, starting Saturday with a home doubleheader against Wisconsin Valley Conference leader Stevens Point. Chi-Hi plays Eau Claire Memorial next Tuesday at home before traveling to Eau Claire on Thursday for a matchup at Carson Park. One day later Chi-Hi heads for Hudson to play a makeup doubleheader before ending Big Rivers play with two games against River Falls the week before Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re going to have to play mistake-free baseball from here on out to get some more wins," Steinmetz said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.