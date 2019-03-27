A familiar face is taking over the reins of the McDonell baseball program beginning this spring.
McDonell graduate Ryan Baier starts his first season leading the Macks and will have a young team taking the field this spring.
Baier graduated from McDonell in 2012 and was a part of three Division 4 state runner-up squads as a player.
Upperclassmen Kendren Gullo and Jaebin Bourget lead the cast of returning players in experience. Gullo hit .413 with 12 runs batted in while pitching 20.1 innings on the mound a season ago. Bourget hit .283 with four RBIs and a pair of doubles.
Sophomores Tanner Opsal, Chase Berg and Seth Wildenberg saw the field as freshmen and will be among those taking on bigger roles this season after the Macks lost pitchers Joe Schwetz and John Lyberg among others to graduation.
“We’re definitely young,” Baier said. “I think I’ve got seven freshmen coming out this year which is good to see program-number wise because it’s been a problem the last couple years here with numbers of kids coming out for baseball and obviously we’ve seen it with football and other sports.”
Baier said early in practice the team has been focusing on fundamentals with its young team as many of those inexperienced players prepare for their first taste of varsity baseball in the always-tough Western Cloverbelt Conference.
“To have a big freshmen class is huge, but obviously with freshmen comes a lack of experience in a varsity game,” Baier said. “So we’re just going to have to play it game by game, get these kids a little bit of experience and put them in the best spots for them to succeed.”
Perennial contenders like Osseo-Fairchild and Eau Claire Regis are again expected to be near the front of the pack while Baier believes his young team can show improvement throughout the season.
Baier played under longtime McDonell coach Eric Wedemeyer and brings many ideas and strategies Wedemeyer utilized during his successful tenure leading the Macks. Baier also spent time as a student manager for the University of Minnesota-Duluth baseball team and was an assistant coach at Chi-Hi for the previous two seasons and said he plans on bringing things he learned at each of those stops.
“I looked up highly to Coach Wedemeyer and I really believe in a lot of the things he taught and preached,” Baier said. “I think a lot of that went on to help us to the success we had back in the day when I played for him and even other grades that played before me and after. There’s definitely a lot of things managerial-wise I bring to the table that Eric did.”
Baier won’t be the only member of his family in the dugout for the Macks this season as his father Rick, uncle Randy and brother Nolan along with Jason Cox make up the assistant coaching staff. Rick and Randy are 1988 graduates of McDonell and won a WISAA state championship with the Macks while in high school. Nolan batted cleanup for McDonell in its most recent trip to state, a Division 4 runner-up finish in 2014.
“I think we’ll have a lot of similarities and it’s definitely going to be huge. Those guys (Randy and Rick) have been around baseball a lot longer than I have so I’m definitely going to be leaning on them this year when it comes time for managerial decisions and in-game decisions,” Ryan Baier said.
McDonell is currently scheduled to open the season on April 9 at Osseo-Fairchild before playing its first home game of the season on April 11 against Thorp.