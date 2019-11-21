Since he was four years old, McDonell’s Kendren Gullo has wanted to play baseball for as long as possible.
On Thursday he kept that goal alive by signing a letter of intent to attend Milwaukee Area Technical College and play baseball for the Stormers.
“When I started baseball, I wanted to play baseball as long possibly could,” Gullo said. “Now that I’m almost done with my high school career that I can play baseball at then next level, that’s probably the best thing that could be happening to me right now.”
The Stormers are members of the National Junior College Athletic Association and the North Central Community College Conference. Gullo said an influencing factor in picking the the Stormers was their growing baseball program. With a couple of departing players, the coaching staff told Gullo he could be a big part of the team in his first season.
Gullo previously attended a few baseball camps in the Milwaukee area and when he was on his way to a legion baseball game in Superior he received a call from an unknown number. He decided to answer and on the other side was the MATC coaching staff for the Stormers expressing their interest in Gullo visiting the campus. He felt a comfort on his trip and he knew MATC was where he wanted to extend his baseball career.
“I felt that was the best option for me out of the couple of other schools that wanted me to play for them,” Gullo said. “The coaches really reached out to me and made me feel like at home and when I visited there they showed me around everything, and I really like the college and the campus.”
First for Gullo is his senior season on the diamond for McDonell. After being part of a successful team his freshman year, Gullo wants to be part of a turnaround for a young Macks team looking to build themselves back up. His commitment to improvement has provided a positive role model for a young roster.
“Kendren has pretty much been the staple of our baseball team,” McDonell coach Ryan Baier said. “Coming in last year it was great having a player and a kid like him on your team as a leader and as the athlete that he is for all these younger guys to look up to.”
Gullo has been in contact with a few former and current Stormers as he looks to get a feel of what to expect when he joins the MATC baseball program. He said he’s excited to travel the Midwest and play competitive baseball.
Gullo is a three-year letterwinner entering his senior season and has been named Western Cloverbelt All-Conference twice with a spot on the second team in 2019 and as an honorable mention in 2018. For Baier, Gullo’s desire to play beyond high school is evident in his approach to practice and his commitment to going the extra mile — something that has made his goal of college baseball a reality.
“”You see it at practice, you see it out on the field, just his emotion, his passion, his will to want to win — to get better every single day,” Baier said of Gullo “He’s always putting in extra swings, he’s always staying after practice to take ground balls and that’s kind of what you are looking for in a leader or somebody who’s planning to play at the next level.”
