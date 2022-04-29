Prep Baseball: Osseo-Fairchild pulls away from McDonell

The McDonell baseball team completed a busy week with an 11-4 Western Cloverbelt defeat to Osseo-Fairchild on Friday evening at Casper Park.

The Macks (2-5, 1-3) were held to three hits in the defeat as Osseo-Fairchild's Spencer Osmenson drilled a grand slam in the fourth inning and picked up the win on the mound in striking out five and walking four over 4.1 innings pitched.

“We’ve got to cut down on strikeouts," McDonell coach Ryan Baier said of his team. "We’ve got to go out, we’ve got to start putting the ball in play, making teams beat us with their defense instead of pitching.”

McDonell struck out eight times in a rematch from Monday where the Macks earned a 10-5 victory. Keagan Galvez doubles and drove in a run while Brendan Bresina and Aidan Misfeldt each had an RBI as well. The Macks struck first when a Bresina drove in Dale Tetrault in the bottom of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. The lead didn't last long as Osmenson blasted a grand slam in the top of the fourth. McDonell cut the gap to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth before Osseo-Fairchild (4-4, 2-3) added four in the top of the sixth.

The Macks scored twice and had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the sixth before the Thunder escaped with no further damage and added three runs in the top of the seventh.

Joe Leibrandt started for McDonell and worked through the Thunder order the first time before running into trouble in the fourth. Carter Stelter pitched the final four innings for the Macks with Leibrandt and Stelter being the fifth and sixth different pitchers to take the mound this week for the Macks.

“It gets tough. You’ve got guys throwing that aren’t pitchers and you can’t make excuses but obviously walks kill you and we see that tonight come back and hurt us," Baier said.

Leibrandt and Stelter struck out six batters but also walked eight and the defense committed a pair of costly errors in the later innings with Stelter on the mound.

The week started well for the Macks with Monday's win over Osseo-Fairchild before earning a 12-2 win in five innings at Colfax on Tuesday. Thorp earned a hard-fought 4-1 win over McDonell on Thursday at Casper Park before the Thunder earned the win Friday night. The schedule stays busy next week as McDonell starts the week by hosting Cadott on Tuesday before playing at Stanley-Boyd on Thursday and hosting Western Cloverbelt leader Eau Claire Regis on Friday.

As the team hits the stretch run of the regular season, Baier wants to see his team improve its competitiveness in all phases of the game.

“It’s going to come down to how bad they want it, essentially," Baier said. "It’s going to come down to being more competitive and (there’s) not a lot of practice time but you can’t coach it, you can’t coach what they need right now. You just gotta find it in themselves.”

