Prep Baseball: Pitching, defense push Bloomer to doubleheader sweep of McDonell

BLOOMER — This week is a three-step process for the Bloomer baseball team.

The Blackhawks took care of the first step on Tuesday, sweeping a Western Cloverbelt Conference doubleheader with McDonell by scores of 7-0 and 4-2. The wins keep Bloomer's hope of a Western Cloverbelt title alive as the Blackhawks (13-1, 9-1) play at third-place Thorp on Thursday before traveling to Eau Claire on Friday for a showdown with unbeaten conference leader Eau Claire Regis.

Pitching and defense led the way in the sweep for Bloomer as the trio of Jay Ryder, Zeke Strand and Jack Strand were strong on the mound and the Blackhawks committed just one error in 14 innings in support of their arms.

“Obviously that’s where you like to start at the high school level," Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann said of his team's pitching. "Teams that have multiple arms put themselves in the best position and our guys have thrown well all year.”

Ryder was efficient in the first game as he scattered two hits across seven scoreless innings and struck out six batters while throwing just 86 pitches. Bloomer scored at least one run in each of the first five innings including two runs in the third and fourth innings.

“We knew coming into this week it was a big week and we weren’t certainly looking past McDonell at all but we also knew some of the games coming this week we’ve got to string some wins together," Gehrmann said. "We threw Jay (Ryder) out there (in) game one and he did what we wanted him to do. He threw all seven and got through that with a two hitter.”

Keegan Yohnk had three of Bloomer's eight hits including a double and drove in one run. Collin Crane added two hits while Ryder, Jack Strand, Zeke Strand and Gage Hillman each drove in one run while Zeke Strand also stole two bases. The Blackhawks drew seven walks in the first game and had plenty of traffic on the bases.

“The games that we walk zero to one or two we win and the games we walk five to ten we lose, it seems like," McDonell coach Ryan Baier said. "If our starting pitching is on and we make teams put the ball in play, we seem to win games and when we’re walking guys we seem to fold.”

McDonell (4-9, 3-7) tightened things up in the second game before Bloomer scored three runs in the top of the sixth to break open what was a tie ballgame.

Game two featured a battle of dueling brothers on the hill with Zeke and Jack Strand for Bloomer and Eddie and Cooper Mittermeyer for the Macks. Eddie Mittermeyer allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings with five strikeouts before Cooper pitched a scoreless seventh. Baier said Eddie Mittermeyer has allowed 19 runs this season and less than half of those runs allowed have been earned as the junior has thrown strikes and given his team a chance whenever he's hit the mound.

“He did what he could do," Baier said of Eddie Mittermeyer. "He threw a lot of strikes.”

Zeke Strand scattered one earned run across five innings with seven strikeouts before his older brother Jack allowed an earned run in two innings with two strikeouts to earn the save.

Brendan Bresina had two hits and Keagan Galvez and Nash Winger each had an RBI for McDonell, who plays at Thorp on Friday.

Zeke Strand had three hits and Ryder drove in two runs in game two.

Bloomer has won seven games in a row since a 24-1 loss to Eau Claire Regis on April 28. The Blackhawks have plenty of experience at the top with seniors Marcus Harelstad, Ryder, Jack Strand and Connor Crane as well as the junior Yohnk. But beyond that group Gehrmann said the team came into the year with little experience elsewhere but has been pleased with how many of the team's younger players have adapted to the high school game in their first significant look.

“It’s nice to have younger brothers of talented kids coming into the program and that’s been the balance where we have five guys that have a lot of experience that play for us but after that it’s kids that really haven’t either played a lot of ball at the high school level or minimal ball," Gehrmann said.

Bloomer blanked Thorp 4-0 on April 26 and will need in all likelihood need a win Thursday to stay within a game of Eau Claire Regis atop the league standings with a showdown looming Friday.

The Blackhawks are built around their pitching and defense. Jack Strand has thrown two five-inning perfect games this season and while Gehrmann was hopeful the Minnesota State University Moorhead football signee wouldn't need to pitch Tuesday, he kept his pitch number down and was pleased to make it through the doubleheader with just three pitchers used.

Gehrmann said Yohnk will get the starting nod in Thursday's matchup in Thorp for the team's 'super meaningful' contest against the Cardinals.

“Hopefully Keegan gets the job done and we as a team get the job done on Thursday to give us a chance to play a real meaningful game on Friday for a share of the conference title," Gehrmann said. "That’s the goal to get there and we know we’ve got to do whatever it takes to win Thursday to make Friday’s game a really big one.”

