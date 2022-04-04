Prep Baseball Preview: Bloomer brings back heart of lineup

The Bloomer baseball team brings back the heart of its lineup as the Blackhawks move to the Western Cloverbelt Conference this spring.

Jack Strand, Keegan Yohnk, Connor Crane and Jay Ryder earned all-conference honors in the team's last season in the Heart O'North Conference as the Blackhawks went 22-3 overall before falling in the Division 2 regional finals.

Strand hit .382 with nine extra base hits and 22 runs batted in as a first team All-Heart O'North honoree at the plate while posting a 5-1 record and a 1.16 earned run average on the mound. Yohnk was a first team all-conference catcher and hit .429 with 11 extra base hits and 29 runs batted in while notching a 3-0 record and 2.80 ERA on the mound.

Crane hit .286 with eight extra base hits and 36 runs batted in as a second team all-conference outfielder in 2021. Ryder earned all-conference honorable mention accolades in the outfield and hit .294 with 36 runs scored at the plate and posted a 4-0 record and an earned run average less than one.

Strand, Ryder and Yohnk will made up the top of the rotation and will be joined by returner Marcus Harelstad in the outfield as the top veterans.

Junior Justin Rogatzki, sophomores Gabe Prince, Thomas Stoffel and Karson Kunsman and freshmen Zeke Strand, Collin Crane and Gabe Hillman join the team this season and will vie for roles around the diamond for the Blackhawks.

Bloomer opened the season last Friday with victories over Flambeau and Somerset. The Blackhawks are scheduled to return to action at home on Tuesday against Cumberland.

Upperclassmen to lead Cadott

The Hornets bring back a pair of senior letterwinners to go with one junior and four sophomores for third-year coach Spencer Kempf.

Seniors Ethan West and Ryan Sonnentag were everyday starters a season ago and were steady contributors at the plate and in the field. Junior Tristan Drier played every spot on the diamond except second base but will focus on shortstop and pitching this season. Sophomores Conner Roth, Axel Tegels, Ashton Bremness and Easton Goodman earned valuable varsity experience as freshmen and will have more on their plate this spring.

Kempf also expects this year's incoming freshmen to help out with the additions of Warren Bowe, Jackson Barone, Braden Schneider and Parker Davis helping out around the diamond including on the mound.

"With a young core of players I anticipate us to be competitive and continually grow and improve throughout the season," Kempf said. "Our conference is always strong and with the addition of a good Bloomer team, this year will be no different. I look for our players to compete every game and play our best baseball. If we play the game the way we are capable of there is no reason we cannot have a competitive season."

Cadott is scheduled to open the season by hosting Ladysmith on Tuesday.

Stanley-Boyd fielding young roster

The Orioles will have plenty of new faces taking the diamond this spring for second-year coach Ryan Sturm.

Sturm said the team will have at least five new starters and has just one senior returning this year. He's been encouraged by the team's work ethic and said they are eager to return. The team has plenty of pitchers capable of throwing strikes and said success for the Orioles will come with success at the plate.

Starting shortstop Brett Kroeplin returns and also earned a pair of wins on the mound in 2021. Starting centerfielder Logan Burzynski hit .329 a season ago and starting first baseman Tyler Reynolds is back and also earned a win on the hill.

Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to host Eleva-Strum on Tuesday.

