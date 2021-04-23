Prep Baseball Preview: Bloomer brings back several letterwinners from 2019 sectional qualifier

Stanley-Boyd banking on fundamentals

First-year coach Ryan Sturm has a number of capable players he’s going to be looking to as the Orioles aim to compete in the Western Cloverbelt.

Senior Carter Vait hit .360 as a sophomore in 2019 and will anchor the team from behind the plate. Trenton Whisnant will see plenty of innings on the mound to go with his defense and high on-base offense, Collin Kaz had a 3.60 earned run average in 2019 and Sturm believes he and Tyler Reynolds can be effective innings eaters again this spring.

Dylan Lingen will anchor the team’s outfield while newcomer Brett Kroeplin should settle in at shortstop, Logan Burzynski will join Lingen in the outfield and Takashi Hasebe will pitch and see time elsewhere on the diamond.

Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and is currently slated to play its first three games of the season on the road before hosting McDonell on May 6.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell eager to contend

Brandon Baldry’s first season leading the Knights program never got off the ground last spring, but the second-year coach comes into the spring with a team he feels can contend in the East Lakeland Conference.