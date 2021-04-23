Prep Baseball Preview: Bloomer brings back several letterwinners from 2019 sectional qualifier

It’s been a while since the Bloomer baseball team has been on the diamond.
But many of the players that helped the Blackhawks reach the Division 3 sectionals in 2019 are back this spring with big goals and expectations on their minds.
Bloomer seniors Charlie Herrick, Emily Kuehl, Ethan Rothbauer, Cole Schwab, Jackson Simmons and Zach Steinmetz finalized agreements to continue with athletics at the collegiate level during a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
Cole Schwab, Ethan Rothbauer, Jack Strand, Connor Crane, Jackson Simmons and Jay Ryder will serve as the core this year for the Blackhawks, all letterwinners from two years ago when the team made it to the sectional round before falling in the semis to Cumberland.
Schwab had a 6-3 record with a 1.21 earned run average and 74 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched on the mound in 2019 while hitting .304 at the plate. Rothbauer hit .324 two years ago and will also be the team’s No. 2 pitcher. Strand and Crane each started as underclassmen in the sectionals while Simmons and Ryder were letterwinners. All six have plenty of baseball experience with team and travel squads over the last several years.
Connor Hicks, Marcus Harelstad, Keegan Yohnk, Braden Steinmetz and Zach Pieper will be counted on for 18th-year Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann’s squad.
“(It’s) a bit of a guessing game for us, just like pretty much everyone else,” Gehrmann said. “We have a core varsity group that has played a lot of varsity and competitive travel ball. We have five pitchers that we feel can compete at a high level.”
Gehrmann believes his team will be ready to battle in a very competitive Heart O’North Conference title race but added the team’s depth will need to be successful for the team to grab wins.
Bloomer is scheduled to open the season on Tuesday at Cumberland before a doubleheader at Saint Croix Falls on Thursday.
Numerous pieces back for CadottThe Hornets will see many familiar players returning this spring.
Shortstop Nelson Wahl leads the group of returnees after earning second-team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honors and will also log innings on the mound. Dylan Davis is an important back returning that second-year coach Spencer Kempf expects to anchor the lineup and produce runs while senior Tyler Matherne joins Wahl up the middle on defense at second base.
Seniors Ryan Swenson and Grant McFadden are expected to provide depth and versatility while sophomore Tristan Drier will add another arm on the mound and capable hitter at the plate while many freshmen will get the chance to play.
Kempf believes his team is ready to battle with everyone in the conference.
“I think we have the depth and skill at all areas of the game to be very successful,” Kempf said.
Cadott opens the season at Loyal on Tuesday before hosting Colfax on Friday.
Stanley-Boyd banking on fundamentals
First-year coach Ryan Sturm has a number of capable players he’s going to be looking to as the Orioles aim to compete in the Western Cloverbelt.
Senior Carter Vait hit .360 as a sophomore in 2019 and will anchor the team from behind the plate. Trenton Whisnant will see plenty of innings on the mound to go with his defense and high on-base offense, Collin Kaz had a 3.60 earned run average in 2019 and Sturm believes he and Tyler Reynolds can be effective innings eaters again this spring.
Dylan Lingen will anchor the team’s outfield while newcomer Brett Kroeplin should settle in at shortstop, Logan Burzynski will join Lingen in the outfield and Takashi Hasebe will pitch and see time elsewhere on the diamond.
Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and is currently slated to play its first three games of the season on the road before hosting McDonell on May 6.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell eager to contend
Brandon Baldry’s first season leading the Knights program never got off the ground last spring, but the second-year coach comes into the spring with a team he feels can contend in the East Lakeland Conference.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell did have a number of players from last year’s squad — one Baldry believed was capable of having an impactful 2020 season — have graduated, but the returners have been hard at work and as long as they stay healthy and on the field, Baldry feels they’ll be a team to watch out for.
“After not having a season last year, I believe that all teams in the conference are at a level playing field,” Baldry said. “We will be getting players back into the game. I feel that the Knights should be challenging other conference teams to be at the top.”
Lake Holcombe/Cornell is scheduled to host Prairie Farm on Tuesday before a road game at Bruce on Thursday and a tournament in Prentice on Saturday.