Prep Baseball Preview: Deep Chi-Hi squad looking to make life tough for opponents

The Chi-Hi baseball team has plenty of options.

That sort of depth made things difficult for coach Mitch Steinmetz and his staff earlier this week as the Cardinals had to finalize teams and make cuts, but it will also help as the season gets underway as the team has no shortage of players capable of making a difference at the varsity level.

The Cardinals return many players from last year’s 14-11 team that advanced to the Division 1 regional finals. Chi-Hi entered team tryouts with nearly 90 athletes signed up, with more than 70 competing for a spot on one of the teams.

“The cuts were as hard as ever for the coaches and myself,” Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz said this year’s roster offers plenty of options around the diamond, specifically in the pitching department.

“We will be one of those teams that we scrap, we fight,” Steinmetz said. “Hopefully we’ll score some runs, enough to win. But I think this might be something we haven’t had in a while — we’re pretty deep (with) pitching right now. I wouldn’t say we’ve got six No. 1s. I’d say we have a couple No. 1s and a couple No. 3s. We’re kind of looking for twos and fours. That being said we’ve got a closer, we’ve got two solid catchers.

“It’s kind of what you ask for.”

Steinmetz also credited his captains Gavin Goodman and Trevor Bowe for their work leading the way early on in the season. Both seniors were All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention selections a season ago.

“We have a good leadership group,” Steinmetz said. “A couple guys that I chose as captains, they’re going to keep everybody accountable. And that’s our motto is accountability, making sure kids are doing their stretches and workouts and things like that.”

The Cardinals have the talent to compete, but that won’t come easy in a Big Rivers Conference once again stocked up on high-caliber teams. Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial were ranked 12th and 14th, respectively, in Baseball Wisconsin’s Division 1 preseason rankings, while Hudson was an honorable mention and Rice Lake was ranked 22nd in the preseason Division 2 rankings.

Last season, Chi-Hi finished third in the Big Rivers Conference standings with competitive efforts in defeat against league champion Hudson and runner-up Eau Claire North.

The schedule a season ago came fast and furious as games didn’t start until the end of April to accommodate schools that played an alternate fall sports schedule in the earlier portion of the spring. Once games started the schedule was jam-packed with contests each week well into June, and Steinmetz is excited this year’s slate of games features a more gradual tempo.

“Last year it got awful hot, but baseball’s supposed to be played in hot weather,” Steinmetz said. “That’ll be good for us to spread it out a little bit.”

The Cardinals are scheduled to get a few nonconference games under their belt before starting the league season. Chi-Hi is slated to play a doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday before hitting the road to Tomah on April 7 with a home doubleheader against state-ranked Superior slated for April 8. Chi-Hi will begin the Big Rivers season with the defending champion Raiders with a home game at Casper Park on April 12 before hitting the road to face Hudson on April 4.

The nonconference schedule also includes doubleheaders against Holmen (April 30) and Stevens Point (May 14) further down the line to go with twice-a-week matchups with league foes throughout.

Overall, Chi-Hi has finished third or better in the Big Rivers standings five years in a row, and while Steinmetz didn’t want to predict where his team will ultimately end up, he believes his team has what it takes to battle with each opponent on the schedule.

“We are going to be Chippewa Falls Cardinals baseball like we’ve always been, and we’re not changing a thing,” Steinmetz said. “We’re going to be feisty. We’re going to give them trouble. We’re going to give teams trouble, and I’m not predicting we’re going to win conference or (finish) second or third or fourth. I’m just saying that this group of guys are competitors, they don’t like to lose.”

