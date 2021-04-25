Prep Baseball Preview: Hard-working Chi-Hi squad eager to return to diamond

It hasn’t taken Chi-Hi baseball coach Mitch Steinmetz long to notice something about his team this season.

They work hard.

The Cardinals have been putting in the time throughout contact days leading the start of the season, a year where just three players with varsity experience return. But returning veterans and newcomers alike have been putting their time in and Steinmetz feels that ultimately that ability could serve as a calling card for his squad.

“We will be one of the hardest working teams out there this year,” Steinmetz said. “They are putting in the work, which is just super, super cool.”

Caleb Gardow, Leo Burmeister and Ben Steinmetz are the three returners with experience. Last fall Gardow signed to play collegiately at Southwest Minnesota State University and should get the vast majority of the time behind the plate at catcher. Burmeister logged solid innings in 2019 and Steinmetz patrolled the outfield and those three will be joined by a large group of players that are excited to be back on the field.