Prep Baseball Preview: Hard-working Chi-Hi squad eager to return to diamond

It hasn’t taken Chi-Hi baseball coach Mitch Steinmetz long to notice something about his team this season.
They work hard.
The Cardinals have been putting in the time throughout contact days leading the start of the season, a year where just three players with varsity experience return. But returning veterans and newcomers alike have been putting their time in and Steinmetz feels that ultimately that ability could serve as a calling card for his squad.
“We will be one of the hardest working teams out there this year,” Steinmetz said. “They are putting in the work, which is just super, super cool.”
Chi-Hi senior Caleb Gardow signed his letter of intent on Tuesday to play baseball collegiately at Southwest Minnesota State University.
Caleb Gardow, Leo Burmeister and Ben Steinmetz are the three returners with experience. Last fall Gardow signed to play collegiately at Southwest Minnesota State University and should get the vast majority of the time behind the plate at catcher. Burmeister logged solid innings in 2019 and Steinmetz patrolled the outfield and those three will be joined by a large group of players that are excited to be back on the field.
“It’s easier this year because the kids have a different mindset,” Steinmetz said. “They’re not taking anything for granted. They know that maybe our next game might be postponed or canceled. They just know it. They’re a resilient group. We as coaches we love to see that. It makes it easier on us.
“We’re ready to work and we’re working hard and we’ve been working for a couple weeks right now with open gyms.”
Owen Krista, Trevor Bowe, Karson Bowe, Brady Johnson, Raven Keyeski, Jace Cota, Gavin Goodman, Grady Fredrick, Michael Maurer, Will Jacobson, Teig Perlberg and Mayson Tester will look to make the most of their opportunities in the field, at the plate and on the mound as new faces on the varsity level this spring.
With most Tuesdays and Thursdays on the schedule filled with Big Rivers Conference matchups and nonconference games worked in around, pitching depth will be important for teams and Steinmetz was pleased with the 30 athletes he had show up for pitcher and catcher workouts. The team has already been working on building up those arms to be ready for the season while focusing on fundamentals early on as players get back to baseball activities full time for the first time since 2019.
Chi-Hi advanced to the Division 1 regional finals in 2019, earning an 11-3 win over Wausau West as a No. 5 seed in their opener before falling to Wisconsin Rapids.
The Cardinals are scheduled to open the season at home on Tuesday against River Falls before playing on the road against the Wildcats on Thursday. The team’s first two doubleheaders of the season are at home against Marshfield (May 1) and New Richmond (May 8).
The conference schedule runs through the second week of June with the playoffs beginning in the middle of the month after a busy 24-game slate of action for the Cardinals.
The action is about to get busy for the Cardinals and others. But after a year away from the game they don’t mind. It’s all a part of an approach that coach Steinmetz feels will serve his team well on the diamond and beyond.
“I think we’re going to be a fun team,” Steinmetz said. “We might make mistakes but they’re always going to have smiles on their faces. They’re just that kind of group where they like to play a little bit loose and I’m good with that.”