Prep Baseball Preview: McDonell working with young roster this spring

Prep Baseball Preview | McDonell Macks

2022 McDonell Baseball Team

Members of the McDonell baseball team are (front row, from left): Alan Meinen, Eddie Mittermeyer, Dale Tetrault, Cooper Mittermeyer, David Andersen, Joe Leibrandt, Nash Winger and Brendan Bresina. Second row: Jakob Burrier, Carter Stelter, Ethan Goulet, Keagan Galvez, Miles Flanagan, Aidan Misfeldt, Grant Smiskey and Jordan Sikora.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The McDonell baseball team will be leaning on a large group of youngsters on the diamond this spring.

The Macks logged a 9-10 record a season ago and battled eventual Division 4 state champion Boyceville down to the wire in a 4-2 defeat in the regional semifinals. But many of the key players from that team are gone, and fourth-year McDonell coach Ryan Baier’s squad will see many new faces in the lineup.

Ryan Baier Headshot

Baier

“We’re back to square one in Year 4, relearning the game,” Baier said, “I’ve got a good group of seniors that I’ve got in a good leadership role, understanding their role how to help these young kids out.”

Outfielder/pitcher Brendan Bresina and infielder Ethan Goulet are the two seniors on the squad this year and are also two of the team’s more experienced players. Junior infielders/pitchers Eddie Mittermeyer and Keagan Galvez are also experienced athletes returning this spring who will take on big parts with the team. Mittermeyer was a defensive leader for the team a season ago, and Bresina is a team captain and will be the ace of a pitching staff Baier said will need to be around the strike zone to be efficient.

“Once we get rolling, hopefully our pitching can stay consistent (and) limit the walks, that’s my biggest thing,” Baier said.

McDonell opened the season with an 11-1 defeat at Eleva-Strum last Friday, a game in which the Macks were without their two senior leaders. McDonell is scheduled to return to action on Friday at Osseo-Fairchild to begin Western Cloverbelt Conference play before a nonconference game at home versus Somerset on Monday and a road matchup at Cadott on Tuesday.

The Western Cloverbelt Conference has a different look this spring with the departure of Altoona and the addition of Bloomer, as well as Fall Creek co-oping with Black River Falls and not playing in the conference. Thorp returns to being a solo program after co-oping with Gilman a season ago. That leaves the league with one fewer team that it traditionally has. The conference does offer plenty of talent as far as state rankings go. Eau Claire Regis was ranked No. 1 in the Baseball Wisconsin Preseason Division 4 rankings and moves down a division after advancing to the Division 3 state tournament a season ago. Thorp is ranked 22nd in the same Division 4 rankings while Bloomer was an honorable mention in the Division 2 rankings after posting a 22-3 record in its final season in the Heart O’North Conference.

McDonell will see each of those teams twice, including during a three-game stretch from May 6-13.

Like all local baseball teams, Baier and his squad are anxious to be able to get outside consistently to practice and play once Mother Nature allows. Baier believes he has a young team with plenty of talent that will need to log time on the diamond to help get comfortable with the varsity speed of the game with so many players not that far removed from playing at the youth levels.

“We’re probably going to have to score a lot of runs this year to stay in games would be my guess,” Baier said. “But I’ve got some athletic kids and some kids who understand the game and want to get better.”

Schedule

DateOpponent
April 1at Eleva-Strum
April 8at Osseo-Fairchild
April 11Somerset
April 12   at Cadott
April 14Stanley-Boyd
April 21at Eau Claire Regis
April 22Bloomer
April 25Neillsville
April 26at Colfax
April 28Thorp
April 29Osseo-Fairchild
May 3Cadott
May 5at Stanley-Boyd
May 6Eau Claire Regis
May 10at Bloomer
May 13at Thorp
May 23Marathon
